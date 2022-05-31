Rangers wife expecting Josh Smith on his MLB debut

Last day was “so crazy” for Claire Cove Smith, wife of Texas Rangers nominee Josh Smith, who made his Major League Baseball debut on Monday night.

The 24-year-old has been called up to players from Round Rock Triple-A club, With Brad Smith injured. In Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, she watched Cove Smith from Globe Life Field, as she was dating her husband’s big night.

“Yes, the past 24 hours have been absolutely insane,” Couv Smith said in an Instagram story. “I’m literally in Arlington, Texas, right now — perfect fit for tonight. Josh is going to start in third. We’re so excited!”

Claire Cove Smith celebrated her MLB debut with husband Josh Smith with the Texas Rangers on Monday Instagram / Claire Cove Smith

Claire Cove Smith also published the official memo from the Texas Rangers announcing Josh Smith’s promotion. Instagram / Claire Cove Smith

Couv Smith continued celebrations on social media in honor of her favorite Ranger, who the Yankees drafted with the 67th overall pick in 2019.

“Your dreams come true,” Couv Smith gushed. “Go kill him @joshsmth8.”

Smith had an unforgettable night, scoring three strokes in Rangers’ 9-5 win over Rays. After the match, Couv Smith made her way onto the field to take a cute selfie with Smith.

Claire Cove Smith kissed Josh Smith on the court Monday night. Instagram / Claire Cove Smith

Josh Smith, here with his wife Claire, was called up from the Texas Round Rock Triple-A. Instagram / Claire Cove Smith

“I can’t believe this just happened and we’re in this field together rn [right now]!!! Couv Smith commented on the Instagram story while the duo shared a kiss outside.

Hours later, Couv Smith thanked fans for their kind support, even displaying a souvenir that Smith received: his first major league hit.

“It’s crazy to see how many people actually cared about Josh’s debut and turned on TV to watch and support him. We never thought we’d have a community like this that cared so much but we’re so grateful to say the least,” she wrote, adding that Monday was “really better.” a day at all.”

Claire Cove Smith shared a photo of the ball from Josh Smith’s first major league hit. Instagram / Claire Cove Smith

The couple also posted a snuggly bedside selfie after Monday’s win over the Rays. Instagram / Claire Cove Smith

Smith – who has been married to Couv Smith since 2021 – landed in Texas last summer as part of a multiplayer business, The Yankees welcomed Joey Gallo and Julie Rodriguez.