June 1, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Rangers wife expecting Josh Smith on his MLB debut

Rangers wife expecting Josh Smith on his MLB debut

Joy Love May 31, 2022 2 min read

Last day was “so crazy” for Claire Cove Smith, wife of Texas Rangers nominee Josh Smith, who made his Major League Baseball debut on Monday night.

The 24-year-old has been called up to players from Round Rock Triple-A club, With Brad Smith injured. In Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, she watched Cove Smith from Globe Life Field, as she was dating her husband’s big night.

“Yes, the past 24 hours have been absolutely insane,” Couv Smith said in an Instagram story. “I’m literally in Arlington, Texas, right now — perfect fit for tonight. Josh is going to start in third. We’re so excited!”

Claire Cove Smith celebrated her MLB debut with husband Josh Smith with the Texas Rangers on Monday
Instagram / Claire Cove Smith
Claire Cove Smith also published the official memo from the Texas Rangers announcing Josh Smith's promotion
Claire Cove Smith also published the official memo from the Texas Rangers announcing Josh Smith’s promotion.
Instagram / Claire Cove Smith

Couv Smith continued celebrations on social media in honor of her favorite Ranger, who the Yankees drafted with the 67th overall pick in 2019.

“Your dreams come true,” Couv Smith gushed. “Go kill him @joshsmth8.”

Smith had an unforgettable night, scoring three strokes in Rangers’ 9-5 win over Rays. After the match, Couv Smith made her way onto the field to take a cute selfie with Smith.

Claire Cove Smith kissed Josh Smith on the court Monday night
Claire Cove Smith kissed Josh Smith on the court Monday night.
Instagram / Claire Cove Smith
Josh Smith, here with his wife Claire, has been called up from the Round Rock Triple-A
Josh Smith, here with his wife Claire, was called up from the Texas Round Rock Triple-A.
Instagram / Claire Cove Smith

“I can’t believe this just happened and we’re in this field together rn [right now]!!! Couv Smith commented on the Instagram story while the duo shared a kiss outside.

Hours later, Couv Smith thanked fans for their kind support, even displaying a souvenir that Smith received: his first major league hit.

“It’s crazy to see how many people actually cared about Josh’s debut and turned on TV to watch and support him. We never thought we’d have a community like this that cared so much but we’re so grateful to say the least,” she wrote, adding that Monday was “really better.” a day at all.”

See also  Is Shane Wright still the first choice? What's at stake in the NHL Draft Lottery
Claire Cove Smith also shared a photo of the ball from Josh Smith's first hit in the league
Claire Cove Smith shared a photo of the ball from Josh Smith’s first major league hit.
Instagram / Claire Cove Smith
The couple also posted a warm selfie from the bed after Monday's win over Rays
The couple also posted a snuggly bedside selfie after Monday’s win over the Rays.
Instagram / Claire Cove Smith

Smith – who has been married to Couv Smith since 2021 – landed in Texas last summer as part of a multiplayer business, The Yankees welcomed Joey Gallo and Julie Rodriguez.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

French Open – Iga Swiatek “brilliates for Rafael Nadal” against Novak Djokovic in the popular quarter-final

May 31, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Rangers qualifies for Eastern Finals

May 31, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Lewandowski announces the end of his career with Bayern Munich | Robert Lewandowski

May 30, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

‘Star Wars’ calls out racism after attacks on Moses Ingram

May 31, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The great white sharks may have wiped out Megalodon

May 31, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Rangers wife expecting Josh Smith on his MLB debut

May 31, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

France bans gaming tech jargon in an effort to preserve language purity | France

May 31, 2022 Len Houle