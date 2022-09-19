Ranking of every college football team after week three: Washington is back on the rise

What a difference it makes every year in Seattle.

A year ago at this time, Washington It was 1-2 with the loss of FCS Montana and Michigan Where the Husky dogs scored 17 points in common. Saturday, huskies Score 39 points in a dominant win Against the Michigan State team that ranked No. 11 in the AP Poll. The match was not close to the final score 39-28. Washington had 503 yards and averaged 9.9 yards per lane. With a 3-0 win, the Husky moved into the top 25 in this week’s edition of the athlete 131.

Washington’s fall off a cliff under former coach Jimmy Lake en route to the 4-8 record last season was astonishing because it happened so quickly. This was a program that won 32 games from 2016 to 2018 under Chris Petersen. Recruitment has gone relatively well, and is among the best resourced in the West. But the abuse became anemia.

Enter Kalen DeBoer and Michael Benx Jr. DeBoer has basically won everywhere he has been. He is 82-9 as head coach, including a 67-3 stretch at NAIA Sioux Falls from 2005 to 2009. He helped turn around Indiana And the Fresno State As an offensive coordinator, he then returned to Fresno State and produced a 9-3 record in his second season as head coach.

Bennix was an electrician as the Indiana quarterback when he was healthy, but he has dealt with several injuries. He reunited with DeBoer in Seattle, and football in Washington is fun again. Through three games, he completed 66 percent of his passes for 359.7 yards per game with 10 touches and one interception.

Everyone wrote off Pac-12 after the first week, but we may need to reevaluate that. Washington is the biggest reason for this.

Here is the latest version of the athlete 131.

The only change in this group is USCClimb to No. 8 after A 45-17 win over Fresno State. Trojans seem like a best-case scenario under Lincoln Riley now. Electric crime. The defense showed holes (81 yards per game), but is fourth in the nation with 10 fast points. A trip to Oregon this week will be an interesting test.

Michigan dominates 3-0 but has Played three of the worst teams in the country. home match against Maryland This week will be the first time we can actually start evaluating Wolverine.

The poll has come to Putting Georgia in first placeAnd the first week wins against him Oregon It looks better now that the dominant ducks beat the BYU.

11-25 Rank Team register Previous 11 3-0 13 12 3-0 25 13 2-1 21 14 3-0 20 15th 2-1 15th 16 2-1 16 17 2-1 18 18 2-1 11 19 2-1 19 20 3-0 49 21 3-0 22 22 2-1 26 23 2-1 24 24 3-0 27 25 3-0 29

Pennsylvania state‘s 41-12 win at Auburn Stadium Quickly change your view of what is possible for this team. Auburn It might not be a good team, but the Nittany Lions managed to run 245 yards against a good front. Oregon’s aforementioned 41-20 win at BYU suddenly makes the Pac-12 look so much better now to go with USC, Washington and Utahthat beat San Diego State 35-7.

TexasAnd the Wake Forest And the Ole Miss Also go to the top 25. Avoid long horns Alabama hangover and stay away from UTSA In the second half, Wake Forest was postponed freedom The Ole Miss bombed Georgia Tech 42-0.

Polls are ahead of Utah Florida And the Baylor Prior to BYU, a coaches poll was ahead of Michigan over Washington. why? I have no idea. In these rankings, when two teams come close, the head-to-head winner gets the advantage, especially three weeks into the season.

I saw a lot of comments about Minnesotaorder last week. He barely moved in the rankings because he played two of the worst teams in the country and the FCS team. It’s the same logic with Michigan and with the Ole Miss. It is neither negative nor positive. Sometimes you jump if someone else scores a more impressive win. Minnesota was 39th in my pre-season standings and it still sits there today. Beat Michigan, and you’ll likely be in the top 25.

North Carolinaagainst Appalachian State It still looks better, and the Mountaineers’ Hill Mary win over Troy along with Texas A&M’s win against Miami was a boost as well. Maryland win 34-27 against SMU It was a solid performance.

kansas And the Syracuse! KU in the top 35 after starting 3-0 with a road win West Virginia And the Houston. Syracuse is 3-0 by beating Louisville And the Bordeaux. It’s not hard to see 5-0 Orange start going to the NC State game. Tolen He made the biggest jump this week, from 110th to the top 50 after beating Kansas State to go 3-0. Notre Dame‘s close escape from cal Besides Marshall’s loss to bowling green Both teams fall. ArizonaThe 31-28 win over North Dakota State was impressive as an underdog, and wild cats Officially a very good team.

Several teams have slipped into this group with losses – Purdue, Texas Tech, Houston, UTSA and Auburn – but there isn’t much movement other than that. Indiana barely escaped western Kentucky and Rutgers narrowly escaped templebut both 3-0. WyomingWin 17-14 against air forces The Cowboys moved to 3-1, with a loss Illinois.

Vanderbilt’s victory over Northern Illinois to move to 3-1 is a real sign of progress in the program. Rice 33-21 win against Louisiana It was one of the most surprising results of the weekend. Eastern Michigan won in Arizona, becoming the first MAC school to win a regular season game against a Pac-12. North West Followed her victory against Ireland Nebraska with losses duke The FCS of Southern Illinois is at home.

Allowing South Alabama to win in University of California He slipped away with a field goal as time ran out, and Troy allowed the App State to beat Hail Mary. Huge losses. San Diego State is now 1-2 with two losses to the Pac-12 teams. Very quickly, this does not look like the ancient Aztecs.

(Top photo of Michael Bennex and Callen Deborre: Joe Nicholson/USA Today)