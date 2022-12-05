Pele’s daughters say he was hospitalized last week with a lung infection after a bout with Covid-19





CNN

–



In an interview broadcast Sunday night on TV Globo, pellet The girls said the great Brazilian soccer star was hospitalized last week in Sao Paulo after developing a lung infection after contracting Covid-19.

“He’s sick, he’s old, but right now he’s there because of a lung infectionAnd when he gets better he will go home again. Pele’s daughter, Kelly Nascimento, said he’s not saying goodbye in the hospital right now.

She added, “Three weeks ago he contracted Covid. He is vaccinated with all doses, but because of the cancer medicine and chemotherapy that makes him more fragile, he developed a lung infection, which is why he went to the hospital.”

His other daughter, Flavia, said Pele is not in the intensive care unit and is not in danger because he is undergoing treatment. She reiterated that her father is not in recovery or in palliative care.

On Saturday, the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo issued a statement saying that Pele remained in stable condition after being transferred to a hospital in São Paulo on Tuesday for “re-evaluation of chemotherapy for colon cancer scheduled for September 2021”.

The hospital added that he had shown “a good response to respiratory infection care, and showed no deterioration in his condition over the past 24 hours.”

Brazil will play South Korea in the World Cup Round of 16 at Stade 974 in Doha on Monday.

Before the match, Brazil coach Tite and his assistant Cesar Sampaio spoke about their interactions with Pele.

“That’s probably the only person I was really shivering with when I greeted him,” Tite said at a media conference on Sunday.

“I am speaking from the bottom of my heart, it is a very emotional moment for me.”

Assistant coach Sampaio added, “I was also blessed … with grace. I was a player at Santos, the same club as Pele, and I had the opportunity to interact with him sometimes. The first time I was crowned with the national team, I had the opportunity to play with Pele.”

“It was like what Tite said… talking to him and interacting with him on the pitch. It was very difficult, you know, because of what he is, what he stands for.

“It’s something I never thought would happen in my life and this is a moment where it’s all we can do regardless of your religion.

“We’re asking all of you to say a prayer, do what you’re doing and send him some very positive vibes. He is someone who influenced my development, not just as an athlete, but as a man and as a human being.”

In an Instagram post, Pele said he would watch Brazil’s match against South Korea from the hospital.

“I’m going to root for each and every one of you,” Pele wrote. We are on this journey together. Good luck to our Brazil!

“In 1958, in Sweden, I was walking the streets thinking about keeping a promise I made to my father. I know that many of the national team have made similar promises and are also looking for their first World Cup.”

Pele won his first World Cup title in 1958, before achieving two more tournament victories in 1962 and 1970.