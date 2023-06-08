Raquel Levis Drops A Bombshell About Her Relationship With Tom Sandoval – Deadline

Spoiler alert: This article contains details of the Vanderpump season 10 reunion finale.

Raquel levis finally appeared on Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion Part 3. Bravo was amplifying the final minutes of the show as Levi’s was supposed to drop a bombshell that could have ramifications for the show’s cast as to whether they want to return for Season 11.

“I think it’s important for me to tell the truth,” Levis said in an interview filmed after the reunion. “I guess I’ve been so lying and deceitful this whole time that I don’t want to lie anymore and it’s all there anyway.”

The worst part was already there, Leavis said, but that she had to keep “lying about specific things in the timeline”.

After Scandoval’s breakout, Tom Sandoval confirmed that he and Levi’s only hooked up once, but it turns out he’s been there several more times, including the trip to Mexico where he married Chianna Shay.

“[Sandoval] I feel it would be less painful to say that this hasn’t happened for a long time.”

Leavis revealed that their relationship continued while the show was still filming and that their encounters “speeded up after we finished filming”.

The former beauty pageant contestant said she suggested forming a superhero squad but Sandoval shot it down because he said Ariana Madix wouldn’t be in it.

Despite saying that she didn’t want to betray Sandoval because he was the only person who was in her corner, Levis ended up dropping a major bombshell about the affair. Levis admitted he had an intimate relationship with Sandoval in the house he shared with Madix, though he said nothing ever happened there.

Throughout the reunion, Levis took responsibility for the relationship she had with Tom Sandoval behind Ariana Madix’s back.

“I am so ashamed and embarrassed to be able to keep this secret from someone who’s been in my corner from the start,” Levis said, “Ariana, I’m so sorry for betraying you. I can’t even understand the pain I caused you.”

She continued, “I was completely selfish and you’re right, selfish is not the right word because it doesn’t begin to describe the state of mind I was in. It was a mistake. The way it was handled was a complete mistake. The way the people closest to us betrayed us was detrimental to all of our friendships.” And I see all the consequences of my actions that I didn’t even think about because I was living in the moment.”

When host Andy Cohen asked why she was having an affair with her best friend, she said she did it because she was in love. Cohen asked Sandoval if he was in love and after hesitating to answer he said he was.

Madix cried out and told Leavis, “My dog ​​just died, I cried in your sweet arms and thought, ‘I have to go with her boyfriend. ‘” “You are below the lowest level of low people. You are a psychopath f***. You scare me as a person. The fact that you are capable of this a** – is unbelievable.”

Madix ends up telling Levis that after the reunion she will never speak to or see her again.