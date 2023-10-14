October 15, 2023

Rate hikes were approved on the NYSE and RG&E. Here’s what it means for customers

Cheryl Riley October 14, 2023 4 min read
  • NYSEG approved rate increases include 22.1% for electric use and 6.1% for gas over three years
  • RG&E customers will see rate increases of 16% for electricity and 10.9% for gas over three years.
  • NYSEG and RG&E plan to use $1 billion of the funding to hire an additional 231 full-time employees.

Both NYSEG and RG&E customers will see double-digit rate increases on their utility bills starting next month.

The changes for electric and gas utilities were awaiting approval from the state Public Service Commission, which… The increase was voted unanimously on Thursday.

“I view this as an unusually high rate increase,” Commissioner John Maggiore said during Thursday’s hearing. “Of the two options available to this committee today — a yes or no vote — a yes vote would likely result in a less adverse outcome for taxpayers.”

If the proposal had been rejected, customers may have seen higher prices.

How much will electricity and utility prices rise in New York?

The price increases proposed and now accepted by NYSEG are 22.1% for electrical use And 6.1% for gas Over three years. RG&E customers will see rate increases of 16% for electricity And 10.9% for gas Over three years.

