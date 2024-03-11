Real estate developers have to go bankrupt if necessary

Nee's comments come as major property developers, from Evergrande to Country Garden, have defaulted on their debts, while a decline in new home sales has put future business into question.

That's according to a CNBC translation of his Mandarin remarks published in an official transcript of the news conference, which was held in conjunction with China's annual parliamentary meetings.

He added, “Those who commit acts that harm the interests of the masses will be firmly investigated and punished in accordance with the law.” “They will be forced to pay the due price.”

In 2020, Beijing cracked down on developers' heavy reliance on debt for growth in an attempt to clamp down on speculation in the real estate market. But many developers soon ran out of money to finish building the apartments, which are usually sold to homebuyers in China before they are completed. Some buyers have stopped paying their mortgages under the boycott.

The authorities have since announced measures to provide some developers with financing. But the national position on reducing the role of real estate in the economy has not changed.

This year's annual government meeting stressed the country's focus on investing in and building advanced manufacturing capabilities. In contrast, the leadership did not mention the huge real estate sector much.

Real estate was barely mentioned during a news conference focused on the economy last week, while Ni spoke during a meeting focused on “people's livelihoods.”

Ni said the authorities will encourage housing sales and development of affordable housing, while emphasizing the need to consider the long term.

Changes in the real estate sector in the near term will have a significant impact on the Chinese economy in general.