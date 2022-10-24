Rishi Sunak was appointed Prime Minister by the British Conservatives

“We have chosen our next prime minister,” tweeted Conservative MP Benny Mordant, who conceded defeat and pledged his support for Rishi Sunak.

Conservative Rishi Sunak becomes the next Prime Minister British followers Liz dressIts only rival in the race, Minister Benny Mordant, did not receive the number of sponsorships on Monday.

“Rishi Sunak has been elected as the leader of the Conservative Party“, announced Graham Brady, responsible for these questions in government for 12 years. Benny Mordant admitted his defeat, on Twitter “Full supportRishi Sunak, a 42-year-old former finance minister.

“We received only one valid application”

The 42-year-old, Indian-origin grandson, is making history as the first non-white to lead a regular life in the British elite. UK Govt. The vice-chancellor’s victory comes in the midst of the Hindu festival of Diwali, when he took his oath in Parliament on the Bhagavad Gita, considered one of the foundational scriptures of Hinduism.

“I can confirm that we received only one valid application“, declared Graham Brady, the poll’s organizer, “Thus Rishi Sunak was elected as the leader of the Conservative Party“. The party is in the majority Communal room, Rishi Sunak thus becomes Prime Minister, with the challenge of dealing with a deep social crisis and trying to unite a majority that some find insurmountable after 12 years in power. He is scheduled to speak at 2:30 pm (1:30 pm GMT).

“Let’s work for our country”

“I want to fix our economy, unite our party and work for our country“, he said on Sunday, announcing his candidacy on Twitter during an intense weekend of negotiations. Wants to mark its difference compared Boris JohnsonHe promised “Honesty, Professionalism and Accountability“.

One time Resignation of Liz Truss, initially pushed through after a financial storm caused by his plans for massive tax cuts, formally handed over to King Charles III, the sovereign would instruct Rishi Sunak to form a new government, a timetable to be set soon. It was the first time for the new sovereign, who ascended the throne on September 8. Death of his mother Elizabeth II.

Rishi Sunak, the ill-fated candidate this summer, will be the fifth prime minister after a vote against interim prime minister Liz Truss, who has announced her resignation after 44 days in power. Brexit in 2016This opened a long chapter of unprecedented economic and political turmoil in the United Kingdom.

His opponent, Minister for Parliamentary Relations Benny Mordant, 49, was fired after failing to collect 100 sponsorships. He admitted defeat on Twitter shortly before the official announcement. The Conservative Party’s 170,000 members do not need to be consulted, delaying the emergence of a winner until Friday.

Rishi Sunak, the former president, a defender of budgetary orthodoxy, won most of his camp and will come to power. UK It is facing a severe economic and social crisis with inflation over 10% and strikes on the rise. The situation has continued to deteriorate in recent months as the government has been crippled by a series of uprisings that have angered the majority, made worse by Liz Truss’s blunders, which have roiled markets and sent the pound crashing.

Rishi Sunak continued to criticize Liz Truss’ economic plan this summer. He appears to be a promising figure for the British markets. In an amazing twist, his former boss, Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson On Sunday evening, he announced that he would drop out of the race due to divisions within the majority.

Ever the self-assured Boris Johnson, 58, said he was convinced he would have been a candidate if he had chosen to.A good opportunity to return to Downing Street (…).“. cornered by dozens of resignations in his government, including Rishi Sunak. He announced his resignation in July. He said to himself”Keep wellTo lead his camp, which has been in power for 12 years, during the assembly elections due in two years. The opposition Labor Party, which is heavily in power in the polls, has been relentlessly calling for an early election.

