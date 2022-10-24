October 25, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Rishi Sunak, the man who brings a little India to Downing Street

Rusty Knowles October 25, 2022 1 min read
Rishi Sunak is the new British Prime Minister. Dolka Akmen / AFP

Portrait – Boris Johnson’s former prime minister has been nominated by Britain’s Conservative Party to become Prime Minister.

For millions of people in England and India, it is a symbol. The country acquires for the first time Head of Government of Indian origin In full celebration Diwali, the great Deepa festival celebrated by Hindus and Sikhs. For Rishi Sunak, this nod to the calendar is not trivial. In an interview timesLast summer, when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer, the lighting ceremony on the steps of Downing Street was one of the highlights of his career, he said. “It had a deep meaning for a lot of people and it’s a wonderful thing in our country,” he said. In Hinduism, to what extent did he express his faith? “He had strength, purpose and was part of who he was.”.

Beyond the political ideology of the Tories and the economic crisis rocking the country, the entry into Downing Street of a man of Indian origin…

This article is for subscribers only. 87% is left for you to discover.

Like your passion, freedom has no boundaries.

Continue reading your article for €0.99 for the first month

Already subscribed?
to login

See also  The United States has imposed sanctions on Putin and Lavrov

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Rishi Sunak was appointed Prime Minister by the British Conservatives

October 24, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

A former pro-Bolsonaro MP injured police officers who came to arrest him with grenades

October 24, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Macron promises to work with Meloni, “with dialogue and ambition”.

October 24, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

First ‘Quantumania’ trailer teases giant Ant-Man action and a new villain

October 25, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The oldest known map of the stars in the world was found hidden in a medieval manuscript

October 25, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Latest Daniel Bellinger news; Evan Neal, Ben Bradison from week to week

October 25, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Early users reported NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPUs with 16-pin melting power connectors

October 25, 2022 Len Houle