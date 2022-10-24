Rishi Sunak, the man who brings a little India to Downing Street

Portrait – Boris Johnson’s former prime minister has been nominated by Britain’s Conservative Party to become Prime Minister.
For millions of people in England and India, it is a symbol. The country acquires for the first time Head of Government of Indian origin In full celebration Diwali, the great Deepa festival celebrated by Hindus and Sikhs. For Rishi Sunak, this nod to the calendar is not trivial. In an interview timesLast summer, when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer, the lighting ceremony on the steps of Downing Street was one of the highlights of his career, he said. “It had a deep meaning for a lot of people and it’s a wonderful thing in our country,” he said. In Hinduism, to what extent did he express his faith? “He had strength, purpose and was part of who he was.”.
Beyond the political ideology of the Tories and the economic crisis rocking the country, the entry into Downing Street of a man of Indian origin…
