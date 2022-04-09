Russia Reshuffles Military Command, Reorganizes Forces to ‘Success’ in Ukraine: Live Updates

The mayor of the besieged city of Mariupol said that nearly 31,000 residents were forcibly deported and sent to Russian “liquidation camps” in occupied eastern Ukraine.

Mayor Vadim Boychenko said in a Telegram post on Friday that he had “verified” that Ukrainians from the southern port city were taken “at gunpoint” to a camp in Novoazovsk – a Ukrainian border town 35 miles from Mariupol and just 9 miles from Russia. border.

