Russian journalist Marina Ovsianikova escapes house arrest

RIGA, Latvia – Marina Ovsianikova, a Russian journalist who made international headlines after protesting the war in Ukraine live on state television in March, escaped house arrest and ran away with her 11-year-old daughter, according to Russia’s Interior Ministry. Ovsyannikova’s whereabouts are unknown, nor is it clear exactly how she escaped pretrial house arrest. The Interior Ministry put the 44-year-old on its wanted list on Monday.

Ovsyannikova, former senior editor of Channel One, the Russian state-controlled television channel, They staged an amazing protest live in March. She shouted, “No to war!” They held a banner condemning the invasion of Ukraine and asking people not to believe the lies of the government.

She has since been fined twice for the offense of defaming the Russian military, and was placed under house arrest for two months in August on charges of spreading false news about the military, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years.

The latter relates to a protest in July when she stood on the riverbank across from the Kremlin in central Moscow and held a poster describing the Russian president and his soldiers as fascists.

“How many children must die before it stops?” Read the label.

Russian media reported that her ex-husband first reported her absence to the authorities on Saturday. Igor Ovsianikov, in an interview with the pro-Kremlin RT network, said that he does not know where his ex-wife is, but his daughter does not have a passport.

Since April, Ovsyannikova and her husband have been in a custody battle over their two children. Russian media reported that their 17-year-old son had already announced that he wanted to live with his father. See also The Last Russia-Ukraine War: What We Know on Day 186 of the Invasion | Ukraine

“After the disappearance of my daughter, I applied to the authorities, but so far I have not received any official answers from them about the progress of the investigation,” Ovsyannikov said. “When I called my daughter, she was confused and answered my questions strangely.”

Several other notables, including activists Lucy Stein and Maria Alyokhana of Pussy Riot, had previously fled Russia despite restrictions on their movement.

Ovsyannikova’s escape is the latest embarrassment for Russia, which has faced staggering losses on the battlefield in Ukraine and criticism escalated The war is at home, even among some of the Kremlin’s main supporters. At the same time, the Kremlin has cracked down on opposition manifestations as it recruits thousands of new soldiers to fight in Ukraine.

Ovsyannikova did not return calls and texts from the Washington Post on Sunday and Monday.

Ovsyannikova was born in Ukraine, was a senior editor of Channel One. But she said that when she went to the office the day after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, she realized she could no longer work there.

“Unfortunately, I have been working on Channel One for recent years, working on Kremlin propaganda,” Ovsyanikova said in a video message broadcast after the March protests. “And now I am so ashamed. I am ashamed that I allowed lies to be told on television. I am ashamed that I let the Russian people feel lost.”