Russian journalist Marina Ovsianikova escapes house arrest

Ovsyannikova, former senior editor of Channel One, the Russian state-controlled television channel, They staged an amazing protest live in March. She shouted, “No to war!” They held a banner condemning the invasion of Ukraine and asking people not to believe the lies of the government.
She has since been fined twice for the offense of defaming the Russian military, and was placed under house arrest for two months in August on charges of spreading false news about the military, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years.
The latter relates to a protest in July when she stood on the riverbank across from the Kremlin in central Moscow and held a poster describing the Russian president and his soldiers as fascists.
“How many children must die before it stops?” Read the label.
Russian media reported that her ex-husband first reported her absence to the authorities on Saturday. Igor Ovsianikov, in an interview with the pro-Kremlin RT network, said that he does not know where his ex-wife is, but his daughter does not have a passport.
Since April, Ovsyannikova and her husband have been in a custody battle over their two children. Russian media reported that their 17-year-old son had already announced that he wanted to live with his father.
“After the disappearance of my daughter, I applied to the authorities, but so far I have not received any official answers from them about the progress of the investigation,” Ovsyannikov said. “When I called my daughter, she was confused and answered my questions strangely.”
Several other notables, including activists Lucy Stein and Maria Alyokhana of Pussy Riot, had previously fled Russia despite restrictions on their movement.
Ovsyannikova’s escape is the latest embarrassment for Russia, which has faced staggering losses on the battlefield in Ukraine and criticism escalated The war is at home, even among some of the Kremlin’s main supporters. At the same time, the Kremlin has cracked down on opposition manifestations as it recruits thousands of new soldiers to fight in Ukraine.
An employee goes on a live broadcast of Russian state TV to denounce the war: ‘They’re lying to you here’
Ovsyannikova did not return calls and texts from the Washington Post on Sunday and Monday.
Ovsyannikova was born in Ukraine, was a senior editor of Channel One. But she said that when she went to the office the day after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, she realized she could no longer work there.
“Unfortunately, I have been working on Channel One for recent years, working on Kremlin propaganda,” Ovsyanikova said in a video message broadcast after the March protests. “And now I am so ashamed. I am ashamed that I allowed lies to be told on television. I am ashamed that I let the Russian people feel lost.”
“It is only in our power to stop this madness,” she said, referring to the heavy price of dissent in Russia. “Take to the streets. do not worry. They can’t imprison us all.”
The war in Ukraine: what you need to know
Last: Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees Friday to The annexation of four occupied regions of Ukraine, after interim referendums were widely denounced as illegal. Follow us Live updates here.
the answer: The Biden administration announced on Friday a New round of sanctions against RussiaIn response to the annexations, it targeted Russian and Belarusian government officials, family members, military officials, and defense procurement networks. As President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday, so is Ukraine Apply for a “quick ascent” to NATOIn clear response to the annexations.
In Russia: Putin announced military mobilization On September 21 to call up to 300,000 reserve soldiers In a dramatic attempt to reverse the setbacks in his war on Ukraine. advertising led to exodus From More than 180,000 peopleespecially The men who were subject to serviceAnd the Renewed protests and other acts of defiance against the war.
Fighting: Ukraine launched successful counterattack who – which Russia forced a major withdrawal in the northeastern Kharkiv region In early September, when the troops fled the cities and villages they had occupied since the early days of the war and Abandoned large amounts of military equipment.
Pictures: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground since the start of the war. Here are some of their most powerful works.
How you can help: Here are some of the ways they can do it in the United States Support the Ukrainian people Beside What people donate around the world.
Read our full coverage of Russia and Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel For updates and exclusive video.
