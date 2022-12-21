Sam Bankman-Fried is set to extradite him to the United States

Sam Bankman Friedthe disgraced cryptocurrency executive, will soon return to the US to confront him fraud charges in federal court after telling a judge in the Bahamas on Wednesday that he agreed to extradite him.

Mr. Bankman-Fried could arrive in New York on Wednesday afternoon to face charges of wire fraud, securities fraud, money laundering and campaign finance violation. Once in New York, he will stand trial in federal district court in Manhattan, though the exact timing of the proceedings remains unclear. The charges stemmed from the collapse of Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, which was based in the Bahamas until bankruptcy last month.

Mr Bankman Freed, 30, has been held in the Bahamas since his arrest at his luxury apartment complex on December 12. In the Magistrates Court on Wednesday, he confirmed that he had signed documents allowing his extradition. His lawyer, Jerron Roberts, said Mr Bankman-Fried was “eager to leave” the Bahamas and had hoped to travel as early as Wednesday.

In court, Mr. Bankman-Fred told the Justice of the Peace, Shaka Servill, that he was “doing well”. When asked if he was healthy, Mr. Bankman-Fried replied, “Yes.”