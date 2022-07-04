Simona Halep sailing in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon. Amanda Anisimova finishes the Harmony Tan race

Simona Halep Living up to her status as the only former Grand Slam champion remaining in this year’s Women’s Draw.

The Romanian defeated the fourth seed Paula Badusa 6-1 6-2 on Center Court on Monday to return to the Wimbledon quarter-finals and extend her All England Club winning streak to 11 matches.

Next time she will face Halep, the 20th-ranked American Amanda Anisimovawho finished Harmony TanThe time he played at Wimbledon 6-2 6-3. The 115th seed Tan, of France, became one of the elites of the tournament after an impressive career that included ousting the seven-time Wimbledon champion. Serena Williams In the first round.

It’s Anisimova’s first Grand Slam quarter-final since the semi-finals at the 2019 French Open, when she also beat Tan along the way. The 20-year-old Anisimova lost in the first round of Wimbledon last year.

16th seed Halep won the title in 2019 but missed last year’s edition with a calf injury while the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the pandemic. However, it was Halep’s first win over a top-five player on grass.

Simona Halep celebrated after completing a victory over fourth seed Paula Padusa, which led her to the quarter-finals. Environmental Protection Agency / TOLGA AKMEN

Halep said, “I’ve worked really hard for the last two or three months. I’m really happy with everything I’ve done. I’ve gained confidence. I really feel like this is my game. I’m pushing myself to do it as much as I can. I want to get better.”

The former top seed, who also won the French Open in 2018, has not dropped a set at this year’s tournament and has continued to outpace Padusa in the base rally. It ended with nine unintended errors and saved the only breaking point I encountered.

Some days you go in line. And some days, like today, they all go out."

Badusa loss means number 3 Anas Jaber She is the only remaining top 10 seed in the Women’s Championship.

Halep, 30, said the injury made her consider retirement. There doesn’t seem to be any idea about that now.

“It means a lot that I’m back in the quarter-finals with a lot of injuries and self-confidence,” Halep said. “But, like I said, I work hard every day. I feel like if I do that, I’ll get better. In fact I’m really happy with the way I’m playing. I Really confident. It’s a pleasure to be on the court.”

Ajla Tomljanovicmeanwhile, came from a group without beating Alize Cornet And reach the quarter-finals of Wimbledon, the second in a row. The Australian won 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Court No. 2 to prepare for a meeting with Elena RybakinaAnd tears were crying after a grueling match that lasted two hours and 35 minutes.

“I didn’t think I could really do that,” said Tomljanovic, who lost to eventual champion Ash Party in the quarter-finals last year. “I can’t believe I’m in the same situation a year later.”

Cornet, 32, finished first Iga Swiatek37 consecutive matches in the previous round. The French veteran was playing in her 62nd consecutive Grand Slam tournament – equaling the WTA record he holds. I Sugiyama – and 65th overall, but only reached her first major quarter-final at the Australian Open this year.

Rybakina reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon for the first time after winning Petra Martic 7-5, 6-3.

Rybakina broke the 17th seed in the last game of the first set and then again to advance 4-2 in the second set. She finished with 26 winners against her opponent’s 13.

Rybakina reached the quarter-finals of the French Open last year, when she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon on her debut for the All England Club.

Martic was playing Wimbledon for the tenth time but never made it past the fourth round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.