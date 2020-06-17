Smart & Final promotes Scott Drew to COO

Grocery field veteran Scott Drew has been elevated to chief running officer at warehouse-design grocery chain Wise & Closing.

The advertising is helpful instantly, Commerce, Calif.-centered Wise & Ultimate claimed late yesterday. Drew previously served as government vice president of functions, a function he has held due to the fact 2015.

Relevant: Sensible & Ultimate ushers in solitary-line queuing method for all retailers

As COO, a freshly established placement at the organization, Drew will proceed to report to Dave Hirz, president and CEO.

“Scott is a seasoned marketplace executive with proven management competencies, which have benefited Good & Closing for the past 10 several years,” Hirz reported in a assertion. “Scott’s administration style is all about coaching his group and currently being a servant chief. One of his greatest target regions is the progress of superior -opportunity leaders in purchase to create our bench and make certain Good & Final’s ongoing accomplishment.”

Relevant: Sensible & Ultimate encourages two longtime execs

Drew (still left) has been with Clever & Ultimate because March 2010, when he joined the firm as senior vice president of keep operations. In various roles about that time span, he has led retailer functions, real estate, development and routine maintenance, provide chain, and product sales and merchandising. He also serves as chairman of Intelligent & Closing Mexico, where the company has far more than a dozen merchants operated less than a joint venture.

With far more than 40 several years in the retail grocery industry, Drew started out his career in 1977 as a retailer courtesy clerk. He arrived to Good & Final from The Kroger Co., in which most lately he served as vice president of retail outlet operations for Kroger’s Central Division in Indianapolis, controlling extra than 150 shops in 5 states.

Sensible & Last observed that Drew also serves on the board of several charities, like the Sensible & Final Charitable Foundation, the Western Association of Meals Chains and Olive Crest. He also is the president of the Food Field Circle for City of Hope. And very last 12 months, he was named the government-in-residence for the USC Marshall Food Market Government Software.

Overall, Wise & Ultimate operates 255 destinations in California, Arizona and Nevada, which includes 197 Smart & Remaining Extra! greater-format stores and 58 legacy Intelligent & Last shops.