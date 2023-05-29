Source – Malcolm Brogdon (Elbow) eyes from the Celtics Game 7 return

Mark J Spears2 minutes to read

boston – Celtics center guard Malcolm Brogdon plans to play in the deciding Game 7 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals against the visiting Miami Heat on Monday night, a source said.

The sixth man of 2023 had a partial torn right elbow tendon, an injury that festered early in the series. After scoring a combined 2 points on 1-of-13 shooting from the field in Games 3-5, Brogdon sat out a Game 6 win on Saturday in Miami.

While Brogdon’s forearm is still sore, the source said the swelling and pain have subsided and he feels more confident in his ability to make a positive impact. He took jump shots in front of the media at the shooting Monday morning.

In his first year with the Celtics, the 6-foot-4, 229-pound veteran averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in the regular season.

Brogdon, who played three years with the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers, has never played in the NBA Finals.