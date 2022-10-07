SpaceX cleans up Falcon 9 boot after spontaneous abortion

Space is important to us and that is why we work to provide the best coverage of the Florida industry and launch. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it by subscribing here.

Update, Friday, October 7: SpaceX has canceled its launch attempt on Friday, October 7 to allow additional time to inspect vehicles. The next attempt is set at 7:05 PM EST on Saturday, October 8.

SpaceX’s plans to make three takeoffs within three days fizzled out Thursday evening when the Falcon 9 launch sequence was automatically canceled with just seconds left.

Immediately after the 30-second reminder was called, the automatic sequence of canceling the launch by the missile began at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The computer-controlled process halted launches automatically and forced SpaceX to cancel Thursday’s attempt altogether.

Take-off from Launch Complex 40 was scheduled for 7:20 p.m. EDT. SpaceX now plans to try again at 7:06 p.m. EDT on Friday, October 7.

The miscarriage came after SpaceX successfully launched two Falcon 9 aircraft yesterday: one from the Kennedy Space Center that transported a four-man team in a Crew Dragon capsule to the International Space Station; Then just another seven hours later, which included the promotion of Starlink Internet satellites from California.

SpaceX’s launch director reported that the miscarriage was due to a “higher-than-expected reading of the decay of cryogenic helium.”

The company’s CEO Elon Musk later took to Twitter to clarify: “The small helium leak (barely miscarried), but we don’t take any risks with satellite customers. Standing afloat to investigate,” he said.

Secured in the payload display of the rocket are two commercial communications spacecraft for Intelsat, a Luxembourg-based satellite operator. They are known as the Galaxy 33 and 34.

Space Force forecasters with Space Launch Delta 45 reported Thursday that a few passing clouds and possibly showers cannot be ruled out, but “a very similar pattern to Friday evening’s attempt with a few thin clouds is expected.”

SLD 45 said conditions should be about 90% of “go” to try to back up Friday night.

If everything stays on track, Space Coast will see its third launch in just four days.

