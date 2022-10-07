October 8, 2022

A SpaceX Falcon 9 aircraft remains on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Thursday, October 6, 2022. The launch of the rocket carrying the Intelsat G-33 and 34, a pair of commercial communications satellites, has been omitted due to a helium leak. Craig Bailey / FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

SpaceX cleans up Falcon 9 boot after spontaneous abortion

Cheryl Riley October 8, 2022 2 min read

Update, Friday, October 7: SpaceX has canceled its launch attempt on Friday, October 7 to allow additional time to inspect vehicles. The next attempt is set at 7:05 PM EST on Saturday, October 8.

SpaceX’s plans to make three takeoffs within three days fizzled out Thursday evening when the Falcon 9 launch sequence was automatically canceled with just seconds left.

Immediately after the 30-second reminder was called, the automatic sequence of canceling the launch by the missile began at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The computer-controlled process halted launches automatically and forced SpaceX to cancel Thursday’s attempt altogether.

Take-off from Launch Complex 40 was scheduled for 7:20 p.m. EDT. SpaceX now plans to try again at 7:06 p.m. EDT on Friday, October 7.

The miscarriage came after SpaceX successfully launched two Falcon 9 aircraft yesterday: one from the Kennedy Space Center that transported a four-man team in a Crew Dragon capsule to the International Space Station; Then just another seven hours later, which included the promotion of Starlink Internet satellites from California.

SpaceX’s launch director reported that the miscarriage was due to a “higher-than-expected reading of the decay of cryogenic helium.”

