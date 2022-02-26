February 26, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Spielberg's rushing to produce a new Bullitt movie

Spielberg’s rushing to produce a new Bullitt movie

Roxanne Bacchus February 26, 2022 2 min read

Steve McQueen in Bullitt

Steve McQueen in bulit
Photo: Warner Bros. / Courtesy Getty Images

Car chase fans, brace yourselves: Steven Spielberg is developing a new movie based on Frank Bullitt, the San Francisco Police Detective memorably brought to life by Steve McQueen. in 1968 bulit. for every diverseSpielberg with Josh Singer from the post And the Spotlightto write a new script centered on the famous fast-driving cop.

This new project, it seems, will not be a direct rework of bulitIt is based on the 1963 novel by Robert L. Fish Watch mute. Instead, it will be a new and original story — even though Spielberg and his co-producers have secured the rights to the Bullitt character from McQueen’s estate, with the actor’s son and granddaughter attached.Ed as executive producers.

Delivery timewho first published this story, reports who – which bulit It probably won’t be Spielberg’s next movie, after his upcoming semi-autobiographical film fablemans. But the director – who never hesitated to dive into his personal love of the classic in order to provide inspiration for new projects – had apparently been interested in the idea for a while, with the main stumbling block being negotiations with McQueen’s estate.

Spielberg is already having a busy year; He’s currently a nominee for seven Academy Award nominations for his similar historical mind West side story Biology. He also recently finished filming fablemanswhich stars Gabriel Labelle as an ambitious young director from Arizona also really in bulitwe guess.

the original bulit Directed by Peter Yates, and widely advertised to feature some of the coolest car chases in movie history, most notably the 10-minute San Francisco scene with McQueen behind the wheel of his iconic Ford Mustang. The film won an Oscar for Best Editing, in large part due to the strength of said sequence.

Spielberg more or less He started with a car chase, apparently making a name for himself first by making TV in 1971 duel. He also included the racing sequence in 2018 One ready player This is so crowded with movie references that we were kind of surprised we didn’t look like Bullitt’s Mustangs buried somewhere in the packaging. But we’d be lying if we said we weren’t intrigued by the idea of ​​the guy throwing all his resources and talent behind filming Steven Spielberg’s Absolute. Car chase flick.”

See also  Amanda Bynes petitions to end guardianship, with parental support

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Jussie Smollett wants to change trial verdict, citing jury selection issues

February 26, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Amanda Bynes petitions to end guardianship, with parental support

February 26, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Gergiev, a friend of Putin, outside the Vienna Philharmonic tour of the United States

February 25, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Spielberg’s rushing to produce a new Bullitt movie

February 26, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Astronomers identify a realistic planet with two suns – like ‘Tatooine’ from Star Wars

February 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Poland refuses to face Russia in World Cup qualifiers after invading Ukraine

February 26, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Video: Nintendo releases new commercial for Kirby and the Forgotten Earth, and it will start playing next month

February 26, 2022 Len Houle