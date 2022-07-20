Sport, Leather Link, Loop, over $25

Amazon is now discounting a range of official Apple Watch bands, with Leatherlink style is the pioneer in $79.99 shipped. Available in several styles for both 45 and 41mm wearables, it’s lower than its usual $99 price tag to mark the first time since February that several colors were introduced. These are also the second best discounts so far at $5 under our previous Prime Day mention. You’re looking at one of the latest additions to Apple’s official lineup of watch bands, not to mention one of their premium offerings. Comprised of handcrafted and made in France, Roux Granada leather is definitely one of the most luxurious in-house Apple straps. Besides its elegant look, the leather band also features a magnetic design that locks in place without having to grab a clasp. Head below for more $25.

Apple Watch Band Discounts:

One of our favorite deals across all Amazon shopping events this year includes an immediate Prime Day price cut On Apple Watch Series 7. Appropriately paired with today’s range price cuts, Apple’s latest wearables are now down to their lowest price yet for today’s occasions, Starts from $279. Several styles and box sizes are included in the sale, with a $120 savings across nearly the entire collection.

Apple Watch Leather Link Band Features:

The Leather Link features handcrafted Roux Granada leather, made in France. The strap wraps elegantly around the wrist and is magically attached to flexible, molded magnets that gently flex to help maintain a secure and comfortable fit all day long.

