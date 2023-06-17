Square Enix U is running a Final Fantasy 16 patch one day

Square Enix has confirmed that they will be releasing a one-day patch for Final Fantasy 16, though Previously mentioned You won’t need to do this.

confirmed through a Direct steam prior to launch On Saturday, the game’s development team said the update will fix progression and crash issues, as well as make performance improvements in various parts of the game.

Producer Naoki Yoshida added during the broadcast that the frame rate improvements are mostly related to scenes where a lot of characters are on screen at once, such as parts of a city.

Yoshida said the development team has also listened to feedback regarding motion blur and will add the ability to turn it off in a future update, as well as the ability to adjust camera movement.

This is the message in English from Koji Fox. He says it’s a minor issue and not necessary to play the game. You can play the game without a Day-One patch. pic.twitter.com/1yLDedvHTG Genki (@Genki_JPN) June 17, 2023

Final Fantasy 16 will be released on PlayStation 5 on June 22nd. A playable demo of the game was released on the PlayStation Store earlier this week.

Ahead of the official release date, physical copies of Final Fantasy 16 reportedly made their way into the public’s hands this week, according to several social media users who began posting images and game details.

This led to Square Enix publishing Spoiler alert on its social media channels and asking all users who managed to get the game early not to share media or story details.

In a Final Fantasy 16 preview published last month, we said the game has the potential to be one of the best titles in the series.

“Final Fantasy 16 has the potential to make a claim as a defining first-generation RPG,” we wrote. “With off-the-charts production values ​​and music that will knock you off your feet, the game made an incredibly strong impression.”