Statement from President Joe Biden regarding the attack on US service members in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border

Today, America's heart is heavy. Last night, three U.S. service members were killed — and several wounded — during a drone attack on our forces stationed in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border. While we are still piecing together the facts of this attack, we know that it was carried out by Iranian-backed extremist armed groups operating in Syria and Iraq.

Jill and I join the families and friends of our fallen — and Americans across the country — in mourning the loss of these warriors in this despicable and completely unjust attack. These service members embodied the best of our nation: unwavering in their courage. They do not waver in their duty. They are unwavering in their commitment to our country, risking their own safety for the safety of their fellow Americans, and our allies and partners with whom we stand in the fight against terrorism. It is a fight we will not stop.

The three American service members we lost were patriots in every sense of the word. Our nation will never forget their ultimate sacrifice. Together, we will uphold the sacred commitment we have to their families. We will strive to be worthy of their honor and courage. We will continue their commitment to combating terrorism. We have no doubt that we will hold all officials accountable at the time and in the manner we choose.

###