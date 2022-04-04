Stock futures stabilized after the Standard & Poor’s 500 posted its third consecutive week of gains

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 25, 2022.

US stock index futures were flat during overnight trading on Sunday, after the S&P 500 posted its third straight week of gains.

Futures related to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14 points. S&P 500 futures were flat, while Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.14%.

Stocks advanced on Friday — the first day of the second quarter — with the Dow and Standard & Poor’s gaining 0.4% and 0.34%, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.29% and also ended the week higher.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones snapped a two-week winning streak, dropping 0.12%.

Friday’s positive session came despite the March employment report, which came in below economists’ estimates. The US economy added 431,000 jobs during the month, while Dow Jones estimates 490,000 jobs.