Stocks posted the best stretch of the year, with inflation easing

The stock market has had the best stretch of the year for gains, as investors take comfort from early signs that inflation is slowing and the economy is consolidating.

The S&P 500 rose 1.7 percent on Friday, bringing its week-high to 3.3 percent and marking its fourth consecutive positive week, a feat it hasn’t achieved since October. The index is now more than 16 percent higher than its lowest point in June, although it is still 10 percent lower for the year.

The rally stands in stark contrast to the first half of the year, when Wall Street struggled The worst start in half a centuryWith the outbreak of war in Ukraine, rising energy costs, rising interest rates, and rapid inflation have raised investor concerns about the health of the economy.