Strawberry Moon in June will peak on Tuesday

The full moon of June, the strawberry moon, will be lighting up the sky this week.

The full moon will appear from moonrise on Sunday to sunset on Wednesday, according to NASA. It will peak at 7:52 a.m. ET Tuesday but will not be fully visible in North America until moonrise. This year’s strawberry moon is the first of two consecutive giant consorts.

While there is no single definition, the term supermoon generally refers to a full moon that appears brighter and larger than the other moons because it is in its close orbit to Earth.

To the casual observer, the supermoon may appear similar in size to the other moons. However, the observed change in brightness enhances visibility and creates a great opportunity for people to begin to become interested in the moon and its phases, said Noah Petro, head of NASA’s Planetary Geology, Geophysics and Geochemistry Laboratory.

Jacqueline Ferti, an astrophysicist at the American Museum of Natural History, said the ideal time to look at the moon is when it rises or sets because it will appear larger to the naked eye. (ancient farmer calendar calculator It can help you know what time the moon rises and sets in your location.)

The best views of the June full moon in the United States will be in the southern half of the country and the southwest. A series of weak storms will move through the Northeast and Great Lakes regions early in the week, creating cloudy conditions that will make it difficult to get a clear view, said Jane Norman, a CNN meteorologist.

Petro recommends that lunar investigators look for a clear horizon and avoid areas with tall buildings and dense forests. It also urges people to stay away from bright lights if possible to maximize visibility.

The name Strawberry Moon has its origins in the traditions of Aboriginal groups in the northeastern United States, including the Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota communities that saw the celestial event as a sign of the ripeness and readiness of strawberries and other fruits for gathering. The Haida people refer to the moon as the berries of the moon’s ripening, according to ancient farmer calendar.

In Europe, this moon is often called the honey moon or the mead moon, and historical writings from the region indicate that the honey was ready for harvest around the end of the month. Additionally, the name honeymoon may refer to June as a popular month for marriages.

This full moon corresponds to the Hindu festival of Vat Purnima, a celebration in which married women tie a ceremonial thread around a banyan tree and fast to pray for the husband to live a long life.

For Buddhists, this moon is the Poson Poya moon, named after the holiday celebrating the introduction of Buddhism in Sri Lanka in 236 BC.

There will be six more full moons in 2022, according to ancient farmers calendar:

September 10: Harvest Moon

October 9: Hunter’s Moon

These are the common names associated with the monthly full moons, but the significance of each may vary Through Native American Tribes.

There will be another total lunar eclipse and a partial solar eclipse in 2022, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

A partial solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun but blocks only some of its light. Make sure to wear the appropriate eclipse glasses to view the solar eclipse safely because sunlight can damage the eyes.

A partial solar eclipse on October 25 will be visible to those in Greenland, Iceland, Europe, northeastern Africa, the Middle East, western Asia, India and western China. This partial solar eclipse will not be visible from North America.

A total lunar eclipse will also be visible to those in Asia, Australia, the Pacific, South America and North America on November 8 between 3:01 a.m. ET and 8:58 a.m. ET, but the moon will be absent for those in the eastern regions of North America.

check the Remaining meteor showers Which will peak in 2022:

Aquarid South Delta: from July 29 to 30

Capricorn Alpha: July 30 to 31

Perseids: August 11-12

Orionids: from 20 to 21 October

Southern Torres: 4-5 November

North Torres: November 11-12

Leonids: 17-18 November

Geminids: From December 13 to 14

Ursids: from December 21 to 22

If you live in an urban area, you may want to drive somewhere where the city lights aren’t scattered for the best view.

Look for an open area with a wide view of the sky. Make sure you have a chair or blanket so you can look straight. Give your eyes about 20 to 30 minutes – without looking at your phone or other electronic devices – to adjust to the darkness so that the meteors are easier to spot.