Supermarket chain accused of charging poverty-stricken Indigenous Australians inflated prices

A supermarket chain in remote regional Australia has been accused of price gouging every day products.

The Torres Shire Council (TSC) has sensationally accused regional supermarket Community Enterprise Queensland (CEQ) of selling overpriced goods to indigenous Australians.

The allegations were made as part of a submission into a federal parliamentary inquiry into food pricing in remote communities.

In a price comparison between Woolworths and a CEQ supermarket on Thursday Island, TSC claim that a jar of Moccona coffee, which usually costs $15, was priced at $55.72.

The Torres Shire Council (TSC) has sensationally accused regional supermarket Community Enterprise Queensland (CEQ) of price gouging in the Thursday Island store (pictured)

Regional supermarket Community Enterprise Queens­land is in the state’s far north (pictured)

A loaf of multigrain bread, usually costing $1.60 in Woolies, is $8.99 while 1kg of tomatoes costs $9.49 compared to the Woolworths’ price of $3.

Indigenous people are paying $8.82 at the CEQ store when a chicken at Woolies is just $2.90.

‘This modest family food and grocery shopping is 220.33 per cent more expensive at IBIS on Thursday Island than at ‘Woolies’ in a regional town in SW Queensland,’ the submission said.

Torres Shire chief executive Darassa Yorkston claimed in the submission that she had seen CEQ stores selling repackaged rice in ziplock bags that was out of date.

‘So far as food security, food supply and food pricing are concerned, it is surely a disgrace that this country’s ancient peoples, the first Australians, are required to live like this.’

1kg of tomatoes costs $9.49, and a roast chicken is sold for $8.82 (stock image)

According to the submission, Moccona coffee sells for $55.72 at CEQ and a loaf of multigrain bread sells for $8.99

In a price comparison between Woolworths and a CEQ supermarket on Thursday Island (pictured), TSC claim that a jar of Moccona coffee, which usually costs $15, was priced at $55.72

SUPERMARKET PRICES, ACCORDING TO CEQ Multigrain bread Woolworths: $3.40 CEQ: $4.59 Tomatoes, 1kg Woolworths: $6.70 CEQ: $6.99 Chicken thigh fillet, per kg Woolworths: $12 CEQ: $18.29 Steamed vegetables Woolworths: $5 for 750g CEQ: $4.99 for 450g Moccona coffee, 400g Woolworths: $15 CEQ: Not in stock Twinings tea, 100 bags Woolworths: $11 CEQ: $15.73 Crumpets, 6pk Woolworths: $3.70 CEQ: $4.99 Potatoes, 1kg Woolworths: $4 CEQ: $3.99 Source: CEQ pricing analysis

Ms Yorkston said the combination of poverty and high food costs were contributors to poor health and a shortened life expectancy.

The submission does acknowledge that the shipping costs to remote regions adds 50 to 100 per cent to the overall cost of groceries.

To cut costs, TSC suggested an upgrade to port facilities and freight capacities between Cairns and the Torres Strait Islands, including Thursday Island.

‘The absence of a regulated competitive intrastate shipping industry is a terrible break on our economic development,’ it said.

‘It profoundly compounds the disproportionately high cost of living experienced by our communities and unquestionably reduces prosperity and good health in our region.’

Chief executive officer of CEQ Ian Copeland told Daily Mail Australia the submission by TSC ‘is littered with incorrect facts’.

He dismissed claims that Moccona coffee is sold for $55 a jar as ‘complete fiction’.

‘That range of coffee is not even available for sale in CEQ stores.’

However Mr Copeland did amid that seven items in the report were priced correctly.

CEQ also showed shared their own list of groceries which showed that some products were still considerably more expensive than Woolworths.

Mr Copeland maintained that CEQ is a not-for-profit organisation that strives to provide the community with affordable goods, and welcomes a parliamentary inquiry.

‘CEQ is a willing participant into the inquiry review, and welcomes the Inquiry outcomes on the premise that the findings are based upon data that is factual and not distorted,’ he said.

‘CEQ will happily disclose our shelf prices in comparison to similar retailers, and is always open for customer feedback, striving to improve quality, range, and affordability for our customers.’