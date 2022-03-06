Survey may refer to Mario Party Superstars DLC content

A new poll has revealed that some fans are hoping that Mario Party Superstars will one day be able to receive downloadable content.

In an ad spotted on YouTube, one of the questions asks game consumers which game consumers of a downloadable content bundle are buying. Hot Wheels Unleashed, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Mario Party Superstars are all listed — along with “none of the above.”

What’s confusing – or interesting – about this is that among the games listed, Mario Party Superstars is the only game that doesn’t have DLC at the moment. Hot Wheels Unleashed has a bunch of bonus content, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gets a Booster Course Pass, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons has Happy Home Paradise.

As always with these kinds of things, we’re going to send a warning that Nintendo hasn’t made any official announcements regarding DLC ​​plans for Mario Party Superstars. A survey can simply be a way to gauge interest in a prospect, but being wrong is also out of the question.

With Super Mario Party – released in 2018 – many fans were hoping Nintendo would introduce DLC at some point. However, nothing was ever achieved. The game has at least one file Notable update in April 2021which added online support for Mario Party, Partner Party and Free Play (Minigames) modes.

