March 7, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Survey may refer to Mario Party Superstars DLC content

Survey may refer to Mario Party Superstars DLC content

Len Houle March 7, 2022 1 min read

Download Mario Party Superstars DLC

A new poll has revealed that some fans are hoping that Mario Party Superstars will one day be able to receive downloadable content.

In an ad spotted on YouTube, one of the questions asks game consumers which game consumers of a downloadable content bundle are buying. Hot Wheels Unleashed, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Mario Party Superstars are all listed — along with “none of the above.”

What’s confusing – or interesting – about this is that among the games listed, Mario Party Superstars is the only game that doesn’t have DLC at the moment. Hot Wheels Unleashed has a bunch of bonus content, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gets a Booster Course Pass, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons has Happy Home Paradise.

As always with these kinds of things, we’re going to send a warning that Nintendo hasn’t made any official announcements regarding DLC ​​plans for Mario Party Superstars. A survey can simply be a way to gauge interest in a prospect, but being wrong is also out of the question.

With Super Mario Party – released in 2018 – many fans were hoping Nintendo would introduce DLC at some point. However, nothing was ever achieved. The game has at least one file Notable update in April 2021which added online support for Mario Party, Partner Party and Free Play (Minigames) modes.

source

See also  Elden Ring: YouTubers find exploits in breeding runes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Attackers can force Amazon Echos to hack themselves with their own commands

March 6, 2022 Len Houle
3 min read

Activision Blizzard and Epic Games stop game sales in Russia

March 6, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Amazon bans over 1 million Lost Ark bot accounts

March 6, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

The ‘Batman’ movie rises to the big box office opening

March 7, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

A fossil reveals the secrets of one of nature’s most mysterious reptiles

March 7, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

MLB Closing: MLBPA Makes First Proposal Since Games Canceled, Showing League Claims ‘Retreat’

March 7, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Survey may refer to Mario Party Superstars DLC content

March 7, 2022 Len Houle