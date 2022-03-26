March 26, 2022

Taylor Hawkins: The drummer from the Foo Fighters

March 26, 2022

The cause of death was not disclosed.

“The Foo Fighters family has been devastated by the tragic and sudden loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laugh will live on with us all forever,” the band said. on Twitter. “Our thoughts are with his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect at this unimaginably difficult time.”

On Friday, the band was scheduled to perform in Bogotá at the Estereo Picnic Festival, followed by Lollapalooza Brasil on Sunday, according to its website.

Friday’s show was canceled while fans gathered at 11 p.m., according to Romeo Reyes, who told CNN he had traveled from El Salvador to Bogota for the festival.

“We were in a situation when they announced that the Foo Fighters wouldn’t perform, but they didn’t say why. About 10 minutes later, news broke that Taylor had died,” Reyes said.

He said, “No one knew the reason for the cancellation… We were all heartbroken. But like I said, no one knew Taylor was dead. We found out after about 10 to 15 minutes.”

Later, candles were placed on the main stage as a vigil for Hawkins, and the screens in five stages displayed the message “Taylor Hawkins Pour Semper”, which translates to “Taylor Hawkins Forever”.

News of Hawkins’ death came a day after the band announce He will take the stage at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3.

Remember Hawkins

Foo Fighters was formed in 1994 by Dave Grohl, who was the drummer with Nirvana.

Three years later, Hawkins is from Texas join The band, having previously been a drummer with Alanis Morissette’s band.
In an interview with Anderson Cooper for “60 Minutes” in 2014Grohl spoke about Hawkins’ influence on the group.

“When you have a drummer like Taylor Hawkins in your band, I don’t necessarily miss being the drummer — because I have the greatest drummer in the world,” Grohl said. “Taylor is a more technical percussionist than I am.”

In the same interview, Hawkins admitted that it took a while to find his place in the band but Grohl “never made it difficult.”

He also talked about his first musical love, the British band Queen.

“I wanted to be Roger Taylor and I wanted to be in Quinn,” Hawkins said. “I wanted to play court when I was 10 years old.”

The band was entered into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Last year, her first year of eligibility.

News of his death sparked a wave of grief on social media from fans and fellow musicians.

Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine wrote in Twitter Mail.

Miley Cyrus, who is set to perform in Lollapalooza Brasil on Saturday, said on Instagram that she will dedicate her performance in Sao Paulo to Hawkins.

She also shared a photo of Hawkins playing the drums, captioning, “This is how I will always remember you.”

English Drummer Ringo Starr chirp: “God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and peace and love band.”

Singer Ozzy Osbourne spoke of Hawkins’ character, saying that “he was a really great person and a great musician.”

Osborne wrote: “My heart, love and deepest condolences to his wife, children, family, band and fans. See you on the other side.” Twitter.

CNN’s David de Sola and Melissa Alonso contributed to this report.

