Taylor Swift reveals second Midnights song on Spotify Billboard – Rolling Stone

countdown to midnight continuous. At midnight on Monday London time, spotify Unveiled a new billboard with special lyrics from one of the LP’s songs.

“I’m polishing with real gentleness” wrote on the billboard.

Spotify’s also updated midnight The pre-save page, which includes a video of Swift revealing the second thing that “kept me up at night” and inspired the album: “Fantasy about revenge,” she said in the video before a shy smile.

Spotify has quipped that the Capitol in England will be the location of the ad, sharing a screenshot of a billboard with the words “Meet us in the middle of the night” in Britain. In their tweet, they mentioned Swift’s song “London Boy” writing“So I guess all the rumors are true / You know I love Boo (land) London / Boo (land), I fantasize about you.”

Also on Monday, fans were in the UK too catalyst Pre-order the album with a “special pre-sale code access” for “not yet announced” show dates for a future tour.

The London-based reveal comes after New York City’s Swifties surprised a massive Spotify billboard in Times Square that revealed the first lyrical taste of the album. midnightFriday.

Read the bulletin board “I shouldn’t be left to my own devices”.

“Where’s next?” Spotify wrote on Instagram, apparently teasing another revelation.

In addition to the lyrics, Swift has unveiled a calendar on TikTok showing some of her album’s release plans in the days leading up to and after the release. The schedule includes a video of “Anti-Hero”, videos with lyrics, and a “Very Chaotic Surprise”.

spotify midnight The pre-save page, which includes a video of Swift revealing one of the five things that “kept me up at night” and inspired her album.

“I’m going to tell you five things that kept me up at night and helped inspire midnight album,” she says in the video. “The first thing… is self-loathing.” (After that, Swift looks shyly to the side.)

To sum up the release of Swift’s new album: Swift announced the release during her MTV VMAs win in August, and followed it up with the release of five vinyl hits – Four makes a clock And the one of the target with an additional new song — and slowly announces the names of each album track in the TikTok series titled “”Midnight mess with me.“

Among the songs on midnight It is a song called “Snow on the Beach” which Lana Del Rey Features.

“I’m a pretty big fan,” she said of Del Rey. About the song, Swift shared that it “is about falling in love with someone at the same time they are falling in love with you, sort of in the kind of fateful, catastrophic moment where you realize that someone feels exactly the same way you do.”

I equated her by asking, “Wait, is this real? Is this a dream?”… Kind of like if you saw snow on the beach.”

The new partnership with Spotify strengthens the relationship between Swift and the streaming platform, through which Swift originally pulled her music from the year 2014.

“As part of my new contract with Universal Music Group, I have requested that any sale of their Spotify stock result in a distribution of money to their artist, non-refundable,” Swift wrote on Instagram In 2018, when her music returned to the catwalk. “They have generously agreed to this, on what they believe will be much better terms than previously paid by other major brands.”

This story was updated at 7:20pm on October 17th to include the new music reveal in London.

This story was updated at 3:35 p.m. on October 17 to include a mention of a preview of the future tour.