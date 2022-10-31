The XFL is back in 2023, its third iteration after trying to launch the Spring Football League two more times. The first came in 2001, and there was also an abridged attempt at COVID-19 in 2020. Before the league, which is run by a proprietary group headed by league co-owners Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Danny Garcia, it could get hold of, however, it first needed to That its eight teams have logos and team names.

Now we have it, as the XFL released franchise and brand names on Monday, the next step as the league prepares for its February launch, which will be shown on ESPN’s family of networks. What’s Next? 16 quarterbacks set to their franchises (two per team) on November 15, followed by the draft, which takes place November 16-17 at the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada.

Below are the names of the eight teams and their logos, along with information about the stadiums and head coaches for each franchise:

Arlington Rebels

stadium: Choctaw Stadium

Fitness Trainer: Bob Stops

Best known for his success at the University of Oklahoma, Stoops coached from 1999 to 2016. He returned the struggling Sooners to national prominence, winning a championship in 2000 and leading Oklahoma to 10 Big 12 titles in 18 seasons. Stoobs combined the record 191-48 with the Sooners, making him the winning coach in Oklahoma history. He also coached the Dallas Renegades in the XFL in 2020, leading them to the 2-3 mark.

DC’s Defenders

stadium: Audi Field

Fitness Trainer: Reggie Barlow

Barlow, who played eight seasons in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a receiver and returnee, coached 13 seasons for the HBCU teams before joining the XFL. Barlow coached eight seasons at his alma mater, Alabama State, from 2007 to 2014 before coaching five more seasons in Virginia’s Division II from 2016 to 2021. He has an 83-58 record as a coach with a single conference title.

Houston Rognex

stadium: TDECU ملعب Stadium

Fitness Trainer: Phillips Valley

Phillips has coached professional football dating back to 1976, serving as an assistant defensive coach for 10 NFL franchises, most recently as the Los Angeles Rams coordinator from 2017 to 2019. Phillips was also the head coach of the NFL, where he Accumulating an 83-69 record over nine seasons (including the playoffs) with the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys.

Orlando Guardians

stadium: Camping World Stadium

Fitness Trainer: Terrell Buckley

After spending 14 seasons as an NFL linebacker from 1992 to 2005 for seven teams, including Super Bowl champion XXXVI New England Patriots in 2001, Buckley served as a college coach for 15 seasons after retiring as a player. He was a college-level assistant from 2007 to 2021, most recently as Cornerbacks coach for the Ole Miss from 2020 to 2021. The Florida State producer has had 50 career interceptions in the NFL.

San Antonio Brahms

stadium: amodome

Fitness Trainer: Heinz Ward

Ward joins the Brahms as their coach and general manager after an impressive 14-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, hitting four Pro Bowls and being the most valuable player in Super Bowl XL. Ward finished his football career with 1,000 receptions for 12,083 yards and 85 touchdowns. He has four seasons of coaching experience, most recently as a wide receiving coach at Florida Atlantic in 2021.

Seattle Sea Dragons

stadium: Cavity field

Fitness Trainer: Jim Haslett

Besides playing eight seasons in the NFL as a Bills and New York Jets player and coaching the New Orleans Saints for six seasons from 2000 to 2005, Haslett has experience in Major League Soccer, where he led the Florida Tuskers of the NFL United Foot to a 6-0 record in 2009. Haslett has nearly three decades of NFL coaching experience as a head coach, defensive coordinator, and linebacker coach.

St. Louis Battlehawk

stadium: The dome in the center of America

Fitness Trainer: Anthony Bisht

Becht was a first-round pick by the Jets in 2000 and spent 11 seasons in the NFL as a tight end for the Jets, Buccaneers, Rams, Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. Becht, who had 188 receptions in a 1537-yard run and 21 touchdowns as a player, served as head coach for the San Diego Fleet Team of the Alliance of American Football in 2019.

Vegas Snakes

stadium: To be announced

Fitness Trainer: Rod Woodson

Woodson was inducted into the Professional Football Hall of Fame in 2009 after 17 years with the Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens and Raiders, which saw him set an NFL record with 12 relegation interceptions and finish third in league history. With 71 interceptions. Woodson, who won the Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2000, spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the Raiders from 2015 to 2017.