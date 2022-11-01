November 1, 2022

World Series 3: Rain Pushes Phillies-Astros to Tuesday, Changes Schedule for 2022 Fall Classic

November 1, 2022
The Houston Astros And the Philadelphia Phyllis You’ll have to wait another day for the 2022 World Championships to resume. On Monday night, the MLB announced that game three of the Fall Classic had been postponed due to rain. Instead it will run on Tuesday and the rest of the series will be delayed one day. There will still be a day off for travel between Game 5 and, if necessary, Game 6.

Here is the new World Championship schedule:

  • Monday, October 31: Delayed
  • Tuesday 1 November: Game 3 at 8:03 p.m. ET in Philadelphia
  • Wednesday 2 November: Game 4 at 8:03 p.m. ET in Philadelphia
  • Thursday 3 November: Game 5 at 8:03 p.m. ET in Philadelphia
  • Friday 4 November: holiday
  • Saturday 5 November: Game 6 at 8:03 p.m. ET in Houston (if required)
  • Sunday 6 November: Game 7 at 8:03 p.m. ET in Houston (if needed)

Light rain began falling in Citizens Bank Park around 6 p.m. ET and will increase in intensity around 9 p.m. ET, continuing into early Tuesday morning. Current conditions suggest that the Astros and Phillies could start Game 3 as scheduled, but once the rain intensifies later in the night, they will have to pause and the game will likely be suspended. The MLB makes all decisions about the weather in the post-season and the league prefers to play nine uninterrupted rounds whenever possible.

Here are the hourly forecasts on CBS News Philadelphia:

There is rain in the forecast during the night for Game 3.

When the world championships finally resume on Tuesday, left-back Ranger Suarez (10-7, 3.65 ERA) and Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA) are scheduled to be the starting bowlers.

Coincidentally, Philadelphia was the site of MLB’s most famous weather standoff. Game five of the 2008 World Championships was suspended due to rain in the sixth inning. The rays They tied 2-2 in the previous half while the clubs played through the rain. Subsequently, then-commissioner Bud Selig announced that all World Championship matches should be a full nine runs.

“I wouldn’t let that happen,” Selig told The Associated Press when asked about the possibility of shortening the rain at the World Championships. “I have to use my judgment. The game would have been delayed in the rain so the weather conditions would allow us to continue. It might have been 24 hours or 48 hours or who knows?”

Game 5 continued the next day and the Phillies achieved their first World Championship since 1980 thanks to Pedro Velez’s seventh RBI single.

