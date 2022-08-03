Terrifying moment a huge hailstorm smashed a car window in Canada as people scrambled to take cover inside.

The shocking footage shows the moment drivers on a major highway in Canada were struck by hail the size of golf balls on Monday.

Gibran Marquez was traveling on a highway in central Alberta with two others when the trio had to stop as their carriage caught cold.

Marquez posted a video of the storm on Twitter that showed passengers writhing on the highway and dodging as bits of hail smashed car windows.

The video was captioned, “Last night 5km south of Gasoline Alley was a horrific 17 minutes showing car windows smashing when hail hit the roof.

Marquis can be heard saying, ‘Put the backpack to your left’ as he passes through the bag like a shield of broken windows.

The driver protects a female passenger from breaking the windshield in his arms while the hail passes through the cracks in the window. People outside are heard screaming as the storm continues.

Coincidentally, the weather on Monday in some parts of Alberta was as high as 80 degrees Fahrenheit and 56 degrees Fahrenheit, according to The Weather Channel.

Marquez posted the fallout from the storm as the car veered off the highway. The car was decorated with yellow warning tape and smashed windows

Marquez posted another video of the moments when the cold started hitting the car.

The passenger shouted “Oh my God” as the hailstones slowly started to break the windshield.

Meanwhile, Marquez showed the car’s rear window partially broken.

“I had to get snapshots of this,” Marquez wrote in response to a commentator. “The world needs to know how dangerous these storms are in a matter of seconds.”

Marquez further claimed that some suffered cuts, bruises and mild concussions. A photo of the passenger being treated by a firefighter with a rainbow in the background has been shared.

Marquez said no one in his car was seriously injured. He said there were only a few cuts, bruises and a mild concussion

The car the Marquis was driving was cut to the side of the road with a yellow warning tape attached.

Marquez shared photos as the storm passed as some drivers got back on the highway with some remaining untouched.

After the storm, Alberta’s emergency alert issued a hurricane warning on Monday that is no longer in effect

The Marquis posted an image of the sky as the storm passed in the distance. Some cars passed unchanged

In some parts of Alberta, hailstones the size of a grapefruit have been reported. The NHP Field Project captured a photo of a hailball live by the governor.

Meanwhile, another passenger who was driving in Alberta in Markerville showed up on a piece of hail she had picked up from the storm.

“I can’t even,” Al Muhairi wrote on Twitter. I freaked out about this without putting it in the ruler properly. Tennis balls when they were northwest Markerville 17:50. They are still going down. Make way.’

Users on Twitter posted photos of their experiences with the hashtag, “Don’t.”

Storm chaser, TL Carmody, shared a photo of the family’s car that was crushed in a hailstorm.

I met a very shaken family in [the] McDonald’s Innisfail caught in the cold, TL Carmody wrote. “Everyone is fine, and it was very nice to let me take pictures.”

Carmody posted a photo of the red car that was dented and smashed by huge ice blocks.