Tesla exports the first cars from Shanghai since the reopening of the factory

A Tesla sign is seen at its factory in Shanghai, China, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ali Song

SHANGHAI, May 11 (Reuters) – Tesla Corporation (TSLA.O) On Wednesday it made its first exports from China since reopening its Shanghai factory on April 19, leaving a shipment of 4,767 cars for Slovenia, government-backed media reported the Shanghai Observer.

The vehicle carrier Glovis Splendor left the port early Wednesday for the Slovenian port of Koper, according to the Shanghai-based news outlet.

“Tesla was in a hurry to load new cars from production lines onto the ship yesterday afternoon,” the Shanghai Observer said, citing a customs official.

Tesla also arranged to ship 4,100 vehicles on Friday, it added, adding that the automaker aims to export 300,000 vehicles from Shanghai in 2022.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The shipment reflects Tesla’s efforts to return operations to normal levels at its Shanghai plant, making the Model 3 and Model Y for sale in China and for export.

The China Passenger Car Association said Tuesday that Tesla did not export any Model 3 or Model Y from China from its Shanghai factory in April, as China’s no-COVID-19 policies disrupted production and delivery.

The data also showed that the company’s sales in China fell 98% in April compared to the previous month.

The factory reopened on April 19 with the help of the Shanghai government and extensive coverage by Chinese state media. It was given as an example of how the city is trying to keep business open while following a strict anti-coronavirus policy.

Tesla built 10,757 cars at its Shanghai plant from reopening April 19 to April 30, and set a goal of achieving daily production of 2,600 cars per day as of May 16, Reuters previously reported. Read more

Factories in Shanghai trying to get back in full swing have complicated their efforts due to the city’s authorities tightening lockdowns to stem the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Tesla plant was operating well below capacity earlier this week due to logistical and supply line problems.

