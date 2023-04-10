Tesla is building a factory in Shanghai for large-format batteries

Xinhua reported today, Sunday, that Tesla will build a factory in Shanghai to manufacture a large-scale energy storage battery known as the Megapack.

Xinhua reported that Tesla, owned by Elon Musk, will start work on the factory in the third quarter of this year and start production in the second quarter of 2024.

Xinhua said the new factory will complement Tesla’s existing factory in Shanghai, where it makes electric cars, and will initially produce 10,000 megawatts per year, equivalent to about 40 gigawatt-hours of energy storage, to be sold globally.

With the new factory, Tesla will take advantage of China’s dominant battery supply chain to increase production of Megapacks, and lower their costs, in hopes of meeting the growing global demand for energy storage as the world shifts to using more renewable energy.