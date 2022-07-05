The actor who plays Vecna ​​in Stranger Things printed photos of the villain’s victims and crossed out their eyes to get the character

Jimmy Campbell-Bauer plays Vickna in “Stranger Things”.Steve Granitz/Getty Images; Netflix

Jimmy Campbell-Bauer says he will print photos of Vicana’s victims to get him back to normal.

The actor plays the villain in “Stranger Things” and says he had to take advantage of Vecna’s “discontent”.

Warning: spoilers are waiting for the fourth season of “Stranger Things”, part 1.

Jamie Campbell-Bauer, who plays Vecna ​​on Season 4 of “Stranger Things,” said he printed pictures of all the victim characters to “stare at.”

The second part of the fourth season of “Stranger Things” premiered on Netflix on July 1, bringing the season to an end.

One of the most popular series on Netflix, the series focuses on the supernatural events in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, in the 1980s.

Vecna, a villain with psychic powers Who has the power to kill people from an alternate dimension, is the latest thread from the Upside Down, a parallel dimension, to threaten the city.

Power said people This is in addition to Sitting for hours of applying prosthetics To make him look like Vecna, he also did his own thing to get into the villain’s void.

“I was taking pictures of every victim,” he told the newspaper. “I’d print them, my next victim, roll their eyes out and put them on the wall. And I’d stare at them.”

throughout the season, Vecna ​​targets teens at HawkinsIndiana who wrestle with their personal traumas, exploiting their fears and eventually killing them.

In addition to printing photos, Bauer said he would isolate himself and do repetitive exercises to capitalize on the character’s “discontent.”

“Preparation was about raising that and researching it more, [which meant] Lots of heavy meditation, darkness, low frequency sounds, and a lot of saying the same kind of things over and over,” Bauer told People.

The actor said he would “clear his mind” and repeat certain phrases “over and over” while preparing for the role.

When it came to tapping into Vecna’s “wrath,” Bower said, “The music was a huge help. I used it either to ignite that or just to stay in an area, and I was sitting in some kind of blackness.”

Read the original article on from the inside