January 20, 2023

The bright green comet loses part of its tail in a stunning photo

Cheryl Riley January 20, 2023 4 min read

An image taken by an Austrian comet hunter reveals a break in the comet’s spectacular green tail that may have been caused by turbulent space weather.

Veteran astrophotographer Michael Jagger captured this image of Comet C / 2022 E3 (ZTF) On Tuesday (January 17) after driving 500 miles (800 km) from Austria to Bavaria in Germany to get a clear view of the city night sky. Jäger shared the photo on Twitter (Opens in a new tab)along with more comet video images.

