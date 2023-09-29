The facts Twenty-seven years later, a suspect was charged with the rapper’s murder

In March 1994, during a concert in Chicago (USA), Tupac Shakur. Raymond Boyd / Getty Images

A crime that has remained unsolved for nearly thirty years. A suspect has been charged with the 1996 murder of rap legend Tupac Shakur, a prosecutor announced before a Las Vegas judge on Friday, September 29.

The man arrested was Duane Davis, former gang member “Kef T” who has long admitted to being in the car shooting that killed the American rapper. However, in a book published in 2019, he asserted that the shots were fired from the rear of the vehicle while he was at the front.

According to new elements of the investigation, which experienced a sudden boost this summer, a “strong presumption” That Mr. Davis “Tupac Shakur Responsible for Murder”Attorney Mark DiGiacomo explained.

Search for a Las Vegas home

After nearly thirty years of mystery, the case came back to the fore in July with the search of a Las Vegas home linked to Duane Davis. Police in this Nevada metropolis are scheduled to hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. in Paris).

Hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur, a prominent West Coast artist with a dazzling career, was gunned down in Las Vegas in September 1996, leaving no clear cause. He is 25 years old. Rapper, in appearance of hits California Love, changes, Dear mother And All eyes are on me, has sold over 75 million albums. He became a key figure in the popularity rivalry between the West Coast and East Coast rap scenes.

Although a native of New York, he epitomized West Coast hip-hop after moving to California with his family. His murder was followed six months later by his East Coast rival, Christopher Wallace, “The Notorious Pig”. Many attribute their demise to a rivalry between the Los Angeles-based labels Death Row and New York-based Bad Boy Entertainment, but music historians say the rivalry was fueled by commercial reasons.