Russian President Vladimir Putin this Friday estimated that criminals recruited in prisons and those who died by the thousands on the front in Ukraine must “redeem” their debt to society.

“They died. We are all human, everyone can make mistakes, and they did. They gave their lives for their homeland and redeemed themselves as much as possible,” Vladimir Putin said as he greeted Russian soldiers in the Kremlin. At war in Moscow, Ukraine. “We will do everything we can to help their loved ones.”