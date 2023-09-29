LIVE – War in Ukraine: Putin entrusts Prigozhin’s ex-lieutenant to train volunteers

Russian soldiers
Russian President Vladimir Putin this Friday estimated that criminals recruited in prisons and those who died by the thousands on the front in Ukraine must “redeem” their debt to society.
“They died. We are all human, everyone can make mistakes, and they did. They gave their lives for their homeland and redeemed themselves as much as possible,” Vladimir Putin said as he greeted Russian soldiers in the Kremlin. At war in Moscow, Ukraine. “We will do everything we can to help their loved ones.”
Paris 2024, are the Russians present?
The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) this Friday voted by 74 votes to 65 against the complete suspension of Russians and Belarusians, paving the way for their participation in the Paris Paralympic Games in 2024 (August 28-September 8).
A second motion regarding the partial suspension of Russians and Belarusians with participation under a neutral flag and strict neutral conditions will be voted on by IPC members in the afternoon before a general assembly convenes in Manama (Bahrain). )
French military support
Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu, who traveled to Kyiv on Thursday, described Paris’ new approach to military support for Kyiv. The government gradually reduced its aid and wanted French entrepreneurs to set up domestically.
Update on the situation
Russia on Thursday announced a historic increase in its military spending for 2024. During the night from Thursday to Friday, Ukrainian drones dropped bombs along the border. Here are the highlights of the war in Ukraine in the last 24 hours.
Several Ukrainian drones were destroyed
“Eleven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defense systems, […] “including one in Kaluga region and ten in Kursk region,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a Telegram message. Kursk Governor Roman Starovoit earlier announced that the region’s border with eastern Ukraine had been “massively attacked” by Ukrainian drones.
A former lieutenant of Prigozhin appointed by Putin
Vladimir Putin, reluctant in the eyes of the Russian president, asked Yevgeny Prigozhin, a former lieutenant of Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died in his plane crash at the end of August, to train volunteers to fight in Ukraine.
“At the last meeting, we discussed the fact that in Ukraine, Vladimir, in the zone of “special military action”, mainly, of course, you will be involved in the training of volunteer units capable of carrying out various combat operations. According to the press release of the Kremlin published this Friday, Putin informed Andreï Trochev on Thursday.
Ukrainian drone damages power substation in Russia
A Ukrainian drone dropped bombs on a power station in a Russian village. In Belaya, 25 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, “a Ukrainian drone dropped two explosive devices on a power substation,” Roman Starovoit, the governor of the Kursk region, said in a telegram. “A transformer caught fire. Power cut in five localities and hospitals. Fire crews rushed to the spot.
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that it had destroyed two Ukrainian drones in neighboring Belgorod region. The ministry confirmed that the first device had been destroyed around 5pm on Thursday, four hours before the second drone was shot down.
