The Giants reject the fifth-year option for Daniel Jones

Getty Images

The Giants made a pair of major decisions about their picks in the first round of 2019.

According to multiple reports, New York has dropped the quarterback Daniel JonesFifth Year Option for 2023. But the club announced that it had chosen a defensive line player Dexter LawrenceFifth year option.

The Giants Announcement On Lawrence Jones is not mentioned.

It was widely expected that New York would reject Jones’ option. If they had played it, Jones would have earned a salary of $22 million for the 2023 season. If Jones started in 2022 and played well, he would definitely be a candidate for a franchise tag before entering the open market. But if not, he will become an unrestricted free customer next March.

At the quarterback, the giants are currently only Tyrod Taylor Under contract for 2023.

In 11 games last season, Jones completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He missed the end of the season with a neck injury, but said he expects to be ready for next year.

Lawrence was the 17th overall pick in 2019, and is now set to make a guaranteed $10.8 million in 2023. He recorded 54 total tackles last year with five stoppages, 11 quarterbacks, and 2.5 sacks. In 48 games over three seasons, he has 9.0 sacks, 14 losing tackles, and 30 QB hits.