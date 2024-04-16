The Israeli military confirmed the death of the Hezbollah leader

Update the situation at the end of the day on Tuesday, April 16

The Israeli military conducts attacks against Hezbollah members

The army announced that it had killed Ismail Youssef Bass, commander of the coastal division of Hezbollah's military branch, in the An Baal region of Lebanon. Another one A Hezbollah fighter has died In an attack by the Israeli army in Sehabiye area. Earlier, two Hezbollah drones exploded in Israel.

Washington is ready to strengthen sanctions against Iran

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said “The Treasury will not hesitate to work with our allies to use our sanctions powers to continue to disrupt the Iranian regime's nefarious and destabilizing actions.”.

Israel warns Iran “will not suffer” from its attack

The Israeli military issued a warning to Iran after Saturday evening's unprecedented attack against Israel in response to an attack on its consulate in Damascus. “We cannot remain idle in the face of such aggression, and Iran will not be hurt.” About its attack, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said during a media visit to a base in southern Israel.

Iran has warned that “Little Action” Israel will lead a response from it

This was said by the President of Iran, Ibrahim Raisi "Little Action" vs. Israel "Iran's Interests" cause "Hard Answer" His country, according to a press release issued by the Iranian president on Tuesday, was distributed Iranian news agency ISNA. Israel promised "An Answer" to the massive attack carried out by Iran during the night from Saturday to Sunday in Israeli territory.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes Benjamin Netanyahu is “mainly responsible” for Iran's attack on Israel.

During a televised address to the nation after his cabinet meeting, the Turkish president said, Recep Tayyip ErdoganHe attacked the Israeli Prime Minister. “Israel's targeting of Iranian embassy in Damascus in violation of international law and Vienna convention is the straw that broke the camel's back”Appreciated by Mr. Erdogan.

Vladimir Putin calls for “restraint” in interview with Iranian president

According to the official TASS organization, during an interview with Ebrahim Raïssi, Iranian President Vladimir Putin announced. “The root cause of the current events in the Middle East is the unresolved Israeli-Palestinian conflict; he expressed hope that all parties would exercise reasonable restraint and avoid a new round of conflict that would have catastrophic consequences for the entire region.”.

In the United States, the Speaker of the House of Representatives promises to submit separate aid proposals for Ukraine and Israel to a vote.

“We will consider separate legislative proposals this week.”including permitting “Funding Our Israeli Partner” and allow “Support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression”Mike Johnson said In social network.

Portugal summons Iranian ambassador after “MSC Aries” seizure

The Portuguese Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's ambassador in Lisbon on Tuesday. “The meeting made it possible to renew the demand for the immediate release of the ship MSC AriesCaptured in the Strait of Hormuz »Ministry of A contacted.

German foreign minister wants new EU sanctions on Iranian drones

Annalena Baerbach announced Tuesday that she would travel to Israel to discuss ways to do so.“Avoid further escalation” In the region after Iran's attack on Israel. See also A US soldier entered the country in July to "seek refuge" there, Pyongyang claims.

Israel says aid trucks have entered the Gaza Strip

About 550 humanitarian aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip “for two days” After “Comprehensive Security Checks”, the Israeli military announced on Tuesday; This number is considered insufficient by the United Nations (UN).

Israel's foreign minister has called on his colleagues to lift sanctions against Iran