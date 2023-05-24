May 24, 2023

The James Webb telescope has detected a giant geyser on Saturn’s moon, spewing water hundreds of miles into space.

Cheryl Riley

Scientists have discovered Saturn’s icy moon Enceladus spewing a “huge column” of water vapor far into space – and that plume likely contains many of the chemical ingredients for life.

Scientists have detailed the eruption – glimpses before James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) in November 2022 – at a conference at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore on May 17.

