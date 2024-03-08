“The Late Show” is broadcast live to recap the State of the Union

“Okay, guys, if you're following along at home, I assume you're still cleaning up from your big State of the Union ceremony. Yes. What kind of wings do you want – right wing, left wing?” -Jimmy Fallon

“Yes, earlier tonight, President Biden delivered his annual State of the Union address, and Biden's speech was historic. This was the first time that the font size on the teleprompter was 8000. -Jimmy Fallon

“Biden looked at the members of Congress and said, 'Finally, a place where I look very young.'” -Jimmy Fallon

“Thanks to rules that allow former members of Congress access to the chamber, George Santos attended the State of the Union address. Come on! You can't go back to your old job like you never left, unless you're Jon Stewart. Keep it up, John! You're crushing it.” -Stephen Colbert

“Tonight, the room was packed with more than 500 members of Congress, but Senator Mitch McConnell wasn't there. Well, he was there, but he wasn't there.” — Jimmy Fallon

“Before the president got there, members of the Supreme Court made their request. Interestingly, Justice Clarence Thomas did not attend. It's good to know he's willing to rid himself of something. -Stephen Colbert