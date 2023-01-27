‘Law & Order: SVU’ recap: Did Benson and Stabler accept? Season 24

If you’re here, you probably want to know if Captain Olivia Benson and Det. Elliott Stabler did kiss this week Law & Order: SVU. after every thing , The promo made it sound like it was a possibility.

The short answer? No. But you’ll want to know what an act Happen or occur. (It was nothing!)

Liv and El’s close moment came during an episode in which Oscar Baba, the boss of the brutal gang BX9, was put on trial. An enraged Liv, who hadn’t forgotten for a second how Baba was threatening Noah’s safety and well-being, was in a rage to make sure the crime lord was brought down for his various crimes. Meanwhile, the kid in question has been hanging out elsewhere in the state with his half-brother Connor and his family.

Many complications arose. One of the witnesses was poisoned even though he was under police protection. Another was suffering from complications that took him to the hospital. Then Capt. Duarte was attacked in the bodega by BX9 members wielding machetes. Although he is rushed to the hospital, Duarte is unsuccessful – and Baba essentially admits to ordering the hit.

He says he will plead guilty to the murder “but not the rape”, and Benson tells him to promise Noah will not be harmed. Baba confirms it. He says, “We are now.” And then all that’s left is Stabler to get the boy back to Manhattan, because like Benson said, there’s no one she can trust more to take care of her child.

When Noah returns home and sleeps safely, Liv thanks her ex-partner for helping out at a very difficult time. “why you did not call me?” he wonders. “Because I knew you would try to protect me,” she says. And while you’re looking in the cupboard for some sugar, the Stabler moves in to get a little sugar of his own. belt in people.

Fixed | Is there something wrong with that? I care about you. Olivia. [It’s at this point that he brings his face very close to her face and it takes more effort for them NOT to kiss than for them to kiss. We’re talking millimeters here.]Benson | Elliot, Elliot I want it. I want to, but I can’t.

Fixed | Why not?

Benson | Because what if it doesn’t work? [Still lots of close-face-ing.]Fixed | What if things work out?

Benson | Elliott, I’m not ready for this. I’m not ready for this. I’m not ready for this. [Liv, um, are you OK? Girlfriend looks like she’s about to pass out, which, RELATABLE.]*

And that’s it! Hit the comments with your thoughts in the break!

*If this text is not 100% accurate, forgive me. A huge ship was sailing by, and a friendly neighborhood tracker might have stumbled on its heels.