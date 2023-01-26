Chrisean Rock buys a wedding dress, says she’s getting married tomorrow

Chrisen Rock She says she’s got a big day coming up, she’s getting married – and she’s already locked out a wedding dress for the special occasion – though there might be some serious anxiety if she’s exchanging vows with Blueface.

Witnesses told TMZ Chrisean stopped by Anita’s Bridal Boutique in DTLA on Wednesday afternoon and told employees she needed the perfect dress for Friday. Yes, Chrisean said she was getting married and was shopping for clothes just two days before the big day.

Our sources say she walked around and saw a dress on a model, which she instantly loved. We were told she only tried it once, didn’t ask for any modifications and made a down payment.

We have to say, Anita’s dresses aren’t cheap — they range from $3.5K to $7K — so she’s clearly serious about the whole thing.

One of the big mysteries…you never decided who you’d marry. Of course, she and Blueface have been together for quite some time — but they’re always working for the cameras — so maybe she’ll pull something out of left field for the special occasion.



Play video content





Chrisean recently announced that she’s pregnant, but it’s worth noting that she and Blueface have also been known to be pregnant Blasting battlesso it’s always possible for things to go completely sideways before any vows are exchanged.



Play video content



TMZ.com

TMZ broke the story, shortly after pregnancy announcementChrisean is pictured entering a Massive brawl With other women – an obvious concern for someone who is pregnant.