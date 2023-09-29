The Lions take over the NFC North with the Packers dominating the first half

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions blew out the Packers in a key NFC North game on Thursday night. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Patrick McDermott via Getty Images)

The last time the Detroit Lions looked this good on a big stage, Barry Sanders might have been in the backfield. Or maybe it was back when televisions were black and white.

Lions fans may not know what to do with themselves after Thursday night. After a 34-20 win over the Green Bay Packers that was dominant other than a third quarter lull that allowed the Packers to briefly get back into the game, the Lions appear to be the favorites to win the NFC North. They haven’t won a division title since 1993.

The Lions started off as poorly as could be, with Jared Goff throwing an interception up the middle. If you are a black pessimist, after decades of loss, how could you not be? – This was a sign that the Lions were not ready for the big stage. Then for the rest of the first half, Lions vs. The Packers are a lot different than the Kansas City Chiefs against the Chicago Bears last week. The Lions led 27-3 at halftime. They had 14 times the receiving yards as the Packers.

The Packers started to come back in the second half when the Lions appeared to have calmed down a bit. And that’s a lesson Detroit still needs to learn. But after the Packers scored to cut the Lions’ lead to 27-17, defensive end John Kominsky made a great tackle on Jordan Love’s two-point conversion attempt and then the Lions’ offense effectively ended the game with a long drive. That drive was kept alive after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty from the Packers when Quay Walker attempted to jump over the goal line on a field goal attempt. After that terrible penalty, David Montgomery, who had a great night, scored his third goal of the game on fourth-and-goal. The Lions got a quarter of an hour, but the final result did not change.

There was a surprising number of Lions fans at Lambeau Field on Thursday night. In the final minutes, “Let’s go Lions” chants were heard on the broadcast and continued into the postgame coverage. Lions fans haven’t felt this good in a long time.

The Lions have a great first half

It might be blasphemous to say that about any other franchise after just four games, but Lions fans probably wouldn’t argue too much: This looks to be Detroit’s best team since 1957.

There aren’t many other candidates. They have won just one playoff game since then and no Lions team since has the tally in this one.

Last season the Lions were good on offense and at best on defense. The Lions went to work on defense in the offseason. It showed Thursday night.

Led by second-year standout Aidan Hutchinson — an absolute gift for a draft pick for the Lions after the Jacksonville Jaguars astonishingly passed on him at No. 1 overall — Detroit’s defense swept Love. Green Bay’s offensive line has been plagued by injuries and the Lions took advantage. The Packers had just one yard two minutes into the second quarter. They didn’t get their first down of the game until 7:41 remaining in the second quarter. It came from a defensive penalty kick. Love was sacked after several plays, and the yardage of the game at that point was Lions 227, Packers -1. At halftime the score was 284-20. It’s rare to see an NFL team dominate an opponent like this. It’s even rarer to see a road team do that.

The Lions were already in control of the game with a 17-3 lead when the defense made a tremendous play. Linebacker Alex Anzalone lofted a pass over the middle, and defensive back Jerry Jacobs punted it in, leading to Montgomery’s second touchdown. The Lions did their best to defend in the first half. The way the half ended was also appropriate. The Packers, desperate for anything positive, tried a last-minute drive. On the final play of the half, Love was sacked for the fourth time for a 13-yard loss.

Even with the hype building for the Lions over the spring and summer, after a strong finish to last season, Detroit fans couldn’t have imagined Thursday night going as well as it did.

Black makes a statement

The Lions’ biggest rebuilding move occurred in last season’s finale at Lambeau Field. After the Lions were eliminated from the playoffs, they beat the Packers to knock them out of the playoffs. It was a big win, but there was no real pressure that night. There was no guarantee the Lions would maintain that momentum into this season.

Detroit was 2-1 coming into Thursday night. They beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the opener but a home loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 had everyone wondering if the Lions were for real. The Packers could answer that question after Thursday night.

The Packers were coming off 2-1 and looked helpless at times. For most of the game, Detroit’s defense did what it wanted and the offense didn’t have much trouble moving the ball. Even Barry Sanders was considering a return.

There can be no doubt after Thursday night: The Lions are in charge of the NFC North. There’s a long way to go and things can happen over the course of a season, especially for a team with the Lions’ history. But no one should doubt the Lions after what everyone saw in Green Bay.

Same old black? no. Not anymore.