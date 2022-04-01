April 1, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Pentagon now counts a “protracted” conflict; Vladimir Putin says he will demand tariffs on Russian gas in rubles from Friday

Rusty Knowles April 1, 2022 2 min read

Due to the war, the grain harvest in Ukraine will be halved

Destroyed or bombed fields, workers went to fight, logistics ruined: Russian invasion warns Ukrainian Minister of Agriculture in an interview with AFP that there is a risk of halving the grain harvest in Ukraine, which is important for world food.

If Ukraine harvested 106 million tons of grain last year, this is an absolute record, this year’s figure “25% to 50%” Minister Mykola Cholsky predicted in this written interview. “Again, this is a promising prognosis.”

Part of the region, especially in the fertile south (Kerson, Zaporozhye, Odessa, etc.) is plagued by hostility and inaccessible. Ukrainians “I sow where I can” But only “50% to 75% of Territories” Can be exploited, mr. Solsky underlines.

Another problem: is for many farmers “Enlisted in the Army or Territorial Defense” Creating a labor shortage, Mr. Cholsky notes that his ministry is trying to set one up “Temporary Exemption System” Allowing workers not to mobilize.

Despite the war, the Ukrainians have already begun to sow wheat, barley, rapeseed, oats, sunflower and soybeans, but the changing situation on the ground is forcing farms and authorities to improve. “It is not known what crops will be planted. (…) Each farmer or farm will make its own decision based on the availability of seeds, fertilizers, pesticides and fuelThe Minister explains.

Ukraine has sufficient reserves to feed its own people, which was about 40 million people before the war.

But important exports to the country’s income and global food will be affected. Ukraine exported 4.5 million tons of agricultural produce per month before the war Via Its ports, but “There is their siege In practice Stopped our exports “, Reprimands the Minister. Government “Work to Increase Capacity” Exports, especially with the help of railways, are guaranteed to the responsible person. Corn “For obvious reasons, we are not going to do this in public.”he said.

See also  Poland announced the construction of the wall on the border with Belarus in December

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Qatar, an alternative gas supplier, but only in the Middle Ages

March 31, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Moscow announces ceasefire in Mariupol, Kiev sends 45 buses to evacuate civilians

March 31, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Trump wants Putin to confirm the allegations against Biden’s son

March 31, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Daniel Radcliffe Finished Will Smith / Chris Rock Drama

April 1, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Meet Erendl: The Hubble Telescope’s Distant Star Discovery Got Tolkien’s Name

April 1, 2022 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

Lawyer claims Jerry Jones paid millions to a woman who filed a paternity suit against him

April 1, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

State of Decay 3 has been halted as studio grapples with discrimination claims

April 1, 2022 Len Houle