Qatar, an alternative gas supplier, but only in the Middle Ages

Italian Foreign Minister on March 5, German Economy Minister on March 20, Head of French Diplomacy on March 28: Since the start of the war in Ukraine in late February, top European officials have marched on Doha. The prospect of a halt to Russian gas purchases by European nations has pushed the heart of key geopolitical maneuvers to find the emirate, the planet’s third-largest blue gold exporter, an alternative to these imports.

The European Commission is seeking to reduce its dependence on Russian gas by twenty-seven to two-thirds and to free itself completely from it. “Before 2030”Thanks to reserve filling obligations, energy savings, gas group purchases and diversification of suppliers.

On March 25, US President Joe Biden unveiled plans to supply an additional 15 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe by 2022. “In collaboration with international partners”, All eyes on the old continent spontaneously turned to the city-state of the Arabian Peninsula. Washington’s loyal ally and the world’s second largest gas carrier with an LNG tanker behind Australia, Qatar seems to be the best on paper to meet the needs of Europeans.

In fact, things are much more complicated. At a high-level conference hosted by the Chancellor on Saturday, March 26, on the podium of the Doha Forum, Qatari Energy Minister Saad al-Kafi acknowledged that he had no miraculous cure for the EU’s new energy concerns. “Now, I think we can not help, He announced. No one can change Russian gas overnight. Takes time. ⁇

Nearly 90% of Qatar’s LNG production is exported under long-term contracts, which are almost impossible to stop, mainly to Asia. Eight countries on the continent (South Korea, China, India, Japan, Pakistan, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Thailand) absorb 77% of Qatar’s liquefied petroleum gas exports. “It is not possible to return the goods to Europe. Saad al-Qafi promises. In twenty-six years of operation, we have never failed a single contract. Failure to respect someone will tarnish your reputation. ⁇

Is the Emirate, the world’s richest gas producer, really do nothing? In their communications on this highly sensitive issue, Qatari officials have kept a low profile for fear of deliberately attacking Moscow. Doha wants to officially neutralize the conflict in Ukraine, but its pro-choice is no secret – as evidenced by President Zhellensky’s intervention via video at the opening of the Doha Forum – which does not need to appear to be an ally of European sanctions. The chief diplomat of the peninsula, Mohammed bin Abderrahmane al-Thani, visited the Russian capital in mid-March, where he met with his counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

