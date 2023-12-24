December 24, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

“The situation in the east and south is difficult”, according to the Ukrainian General Staff

“The situation in the east and south is difficult”, according to the Ukrainian General Staff

Rusty Knowles December 24, 2023 2 min read

The US is still concerned about Navalny's disappearance

In Washington, concern is growing over the fate of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, whose relatives have not been heard from since he was jailed in early December.

“We are deeply concerned that we do not know the whereabouts of Alexei Navalny, who has been missing in a Russian prison for almost three weeks.”, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced at XSaturday. “We call again for his immediate release and an end to the relentless repression of independent voices in Russia.”he added.

Supporters of the jailed adversary in early 2021 have not heard from him since the beginning of the month after he survived an assassination attempt by poison he blamed on the Kremlin. They fear he will be transferred to another prison with stricter regimes, a process that takes weeks in Russia, a vast territory connected by prison institutions inherited from the Soviet era and many of them located in isolated parts of the country.

“Alexei must have an audience now. He's not coming back.”Kira Yarmich, the anti-corruption activist's overseas spokeswoman, expressed regret on Thursday. “Sixteen days and no word on Alexey”She lamented her opponent, who is currently serving a 19-year prison sentence “Extremism”.

On December 11, the White House said “very concerned” Many NGOs and foreign officials have also reacted to the lack of news about Alexeï Navalny. On Monday, United Nations Special Rapporteur Mariana Katharova issued a warning about Russia's human rights situation. “Enforced Disappearance” A leading figure in the Russian resistance.

See also  Russia will be "stronger" after Wagner's failed rebellion, diplomatic chief assures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A 20-meter-high Christmas tree collapsed: three people died, a 63-year-old woman was crushed.

December 23, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

In the north of England, the mystery of the slain maple

December 23, 2023 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

In Kinshasa, the first trends of the elections are shown in the illuminated center

December 23, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Aquaman 2 opens globally, and Wonka crosses a milestone; Search for Salaar – Deadline

December 24, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The Science of Snowflakes – BBC Ideas

December 24, 2023 Cheryl Riley
8 min read

Yuki Matsui, Japanese reliever, signs with the Padres

December 24, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

MW3 players are demanding solutions as cheaters continue to plague matches

December 24, 2023 Len Houle