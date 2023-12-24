“The situation in the east and south is difficult”, according to the Ukrainian General Staff

The US is still concerned about Navalny's disappearance

In Washington, concern is growing over the fate of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, whose relatives have not been heard from since he was jailed in early December.

“We are deeply concerned that we do not know the whereabouts of Alexei Navalny, who has been missing in a Russian prison for almost three weeks.”, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced at XSaturday. “We call again for his immediate release and an end to the relentless repression of independent voices in Russia.”he added.

Supporters of the jailed adversary in early 2021 have not heard from him since the beginning of the month after he survived an assassination attempt by poison he blamed on the Kremlin. They fear he will be transferred to another prison with stricter regimes, a process that takes weeks in Russia, a vast territory connected by prison institutions inherited from the Soviet era and many of them located in isolated parts of the country.

“Alexei must have an audience now. He's not coming back.”Kira Yarmich, the anti-corruption activist's overseas spokeswoman, expressed regret on Thursday. “Sixteen days and no word on Alexey”She lamented her opponent, who is currently serving a 19-year prison sentence “Extremism”.