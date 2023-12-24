IDF intensifies offensive in southern Gaza

A photo taken in Rafah shows flares fired by Israeli soldiers at Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on December 22, 2023. Mahmoud Hames / AFP

Update on the situation – After Gaza City, “we are going south and concentrating our main operations on Khan Yunis, another Hamas stronghold,” Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus explained on US channel Fox News.

Israel has intensified its offensive in southern Gaza

On Sunday, December 23, the Israeli military announced it was intensifying its operations against Hamas in the south of the besieged Gaza Strip, while the United States is pressing Israel to do more to save civilians threatened with starvation.

US President Joe Biden had a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.He emphasized the need to protect the civilian population», according to the White House. The state president said, “NoNo ceasefire was called for» Between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Movement.

Read moreUS urges Israel to spare civilians in Gaza

The US continues to show unwavering support for its historic ally but recently, it has increasingly insisted that Israel scale back its attacks and support more targeted operations against Hamas leaders.

The Israeli army has announced that 152 soldiers have been killed since the start of the war in Gaza

The Israeli army has announced that 152 soldiers have been killed since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip.

Read more“Netanyahu is not ready to give up his weapons offensive”: the subtleties of the new ceasefire in Gaza

Fighting in Gaza killed nine soldiers on Saturday, one of the highest daily tolls in the tiny territory since the conflict began on October 7, the military said in a statement.

Hamas says more than 200 people have been killed in a 24-hour Israeli attack on Gaza

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in the past 24 hours by relentless Israeli bombardment and ground operations, with Hamas calling for a cease-fire after a UN resolution on humanitarian aid was abandoned.

The Islamic Movement announced that the bodies of the slain Palestinians had been found, some of them “Accomplished» He said during an Israeli ground operation in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip. Hamas on Saturday called for an international investigation into “Summary execution» He accused the Israeli army of killing at least 137 people in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7.

Debris at the Shadia Abu Ghazale school after an Israeli attack in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on December 15, 2023. STRINGER/REUTERS



The Hamas government, which has been in power in the Palestinian territories since 2007, said in a statement that it had collected the evidence.Israeli occupation army summarily executes 137 Palestinian civilians in Gaza City and Northern Governorates“, call”Establishment of international commissions to investigate crimes of aggression and its summary executions“. These allegations could not be independently verified.

Washington blames Iran for fresh attacks on ships in Red Sea and off India

A chemical tanker collided off the coast of India on Saturday.Attack drone launched from Iran“, and two oil tankers and a US destroyer sailing in the Red Sea were targeted by drones launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen, the US military said.

The attacks, which have targeted merchant ships since the war between Israel and Hamas began on Oct. 7, have prompted major shipping companies to divert to the southern tip of Africa, despite higher fuel costs for overcrowded voyages.

The Houthis, who control entire swaths of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, have reiterated that they will continue their attacks until enough food and medicine return to Gaza, besieged and bombed by Israel.