October 7, 2022

The team says Indianapolis Colts RB Nyheim Hines suffered a concussion after a major injury in Thursday night's game.

The Indianapolis Colts who are holding back Nihem Hines for the remainder of Thursday’s game against the Denver Broncos have been disqualified and suffering a concussion, Colts coach Frank Reich said in his post-game press conference.

The hit occurred during the first quarter when Colts quarterback Matt Ryan completed a pass to Hines for 5 yards. After being dealt with, Hines had trouble getting back on his feet.

A video clip from the broadcast shows Hines being hit in the back by another player and then hitting the grass. Then he was seen on his feet and stumbling. When the referees whistled to stop play, Haynes was then helped off the field.

CNN has reached out to the Colts for more information.

The Haynes incident comes as the NFL faces increasing scrutiny concussion protocol After the Miami Dolphins quarterback was forced to take Toa Tagovailoa off the field on a backboard and stretcher during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 29. The 24-year-old midfielder was sacked in the second quarter and placed motionless on the field for several minutes.

A video clip showed Tagoviloa’s forearms flexing and his fingers twisting – a sign CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a neurosurgeon, said is a “fence response” and could be linked to a brain injury.

Just four days earlier in a game against the Buffalo Bills, Tagovailoa was briefly out of the game in the second quarter after Bills midfielder Matt Milano injured the back of his Dolphins QB helmet with a turf. Tagoviloa stumbled standing and was taken to the locker room for a concussion check. Milan was reported for a harsh penalty.

Dolphins initially declared Tagovailoa to be in doubt to return to the game with a head injury, but returned to the field in the third quarter and finished the match, throwing for 186 yards and landing.

An investigation is now underway into the treatment of Tagoviloa’s apparent head injury Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant who took part in the first quarterback concussion assessment is no longer working with the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA).

