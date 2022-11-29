November 29, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

These PlayStation Cyber ​​Monday deals are still available

Len Houle November 29, 2022

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are over, but somehow the deals are still rolling in. These are definitely the ultimate survivors of the Cyber ​​Monday sales, and are sure to either sell out or expire in the next day or so. But, for now, you can still shop them.

So if you didn’t get a chance during Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday, this is the perfect second chance to grab any remaining deals. To make sure you don’t miss a thing this time, follow along @employee On Twitter for instant deal updates, and bookmark your favorite IGN Cyber ​​Monday deals pages as soon as possible.

The best PS5 video game Cyber ​​Monday deals

There are still plenty of video game deals available for the PS4 and PS5, but Walmart still has a lighter selection available, with a few great games still on sale like Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, and Sonic Frontiers.

The best PlayStation SSD and storage deals for Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday deals

SSD deals have been easy to come by these past few weeks, but if you’ve missed the boat, we still have some great discounts on SSD for you to check out here. Both are perfect for PS5, and worth every dollar to ensure your PS5 has the most storage space possible.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5

A 2TB version is also available for $229.99.

Samsung 980 PRO 1TB SSD with 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD Heatsink (Perfect for PS5)

Samsung 980 PRO 1TB SSD with 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD Heatsink (Optimal for PS5)

Cyber ​​Monday 2022: Where to buy the PS5 now

Amazon still sends out plenty of PS5 buy invitations out there, and it’s definitely worth ordering one if you haven’t been able to pick up a console in recent weeks. For more updates follow @employee on Twitter.

PS5 Console - God of War Ragnarök Pack

Available on request

PS5 Console – God of War Ragnarok Package

Walmart PS5 Stock Updates – Sold Out

The best Cyber ​​Monday deals that still apply

Robert Anderson is a trade expert and IGN’s trade editor. You can follow it @Robertliam21 on Twitter.

