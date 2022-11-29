These PlayStation Cyber ​​Monday deals are still available

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but somehow the deals are still rolling in. These are definitely the ultimate survivors of the Cyber Monday sales, and are sure to either sell out or expire in the next day or so. But, for now, you can still shop them.
The best PS5 video game Cyber Monday deals
There are still plenty of video game deals available for the PS4 and PS5, but Walmart still has a lighter selection available, with a few great games still on sale like Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, and Sonic Frontiers.
The best PlayStation SSD and storage deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
SSD deals have been easy to come by these past few weeks, but if you’ve missed the boat, we still have some great discounts on SSD for you to check out here. Both are perfect for PS5, and worth every dollar to ensure your PS5 has the most storage space possible.
Internet Monday – Still Alive
Samsung 980 PRO 1TB SSD with 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD Heatsink (Optimal for PS5)
Cyber Monday 2022: Where to buy the PS5 now
Amazon still sends out plenty of PS5 buy invitations out there, and it’s definitely worth ordering one if you haven’t been able to pick up a console in recent weeks. For more updates follow @employee on Twitter.
Walmart PS5 Stock Updates – Sold Out
The best Cyber Monday deals that still apply
