LEGO unveils new Donkey Kong adventure playsets

After teasers teased earlier this week, we’ve now got our first proper look at four new Donkey Kong LEGO adventure playsets that bring another expansion to the LEGO Super Mario collection.

Each set features one or two popular members of the Kong family, and contains various interactive components to use with other characters. The upcoming set consists of Donkey Kong’s Tree House Expansion Set (£57.99 / $59.99), Diddy Kong’s Mine Cart Ride Expansion Set (£94.99 / $109.99), Dixie Kong’s Jungle Jam Expansion Set (£20.99 / $26.99) and the Rambi Set. the Rhino Younger Expansion Set (£8.99 / AU$10.99), which will all launch August 1st.

You can get a taste of each of these sets in the following announcement tweet from LEGO:

Jump to the wild side with new LEGO Super Mario™ and Donkey Kong™ adventure playsets! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gFsTuJerB5– LEGO (LEGO_Group) April 28, 2023

The Tree House expansion (containing the Donkey Kong and Cranky Kong figures) is now available for pre-order at www LEGO website. Here’s more information about the same set of LEGO:

– Join the DK crew at Donkey Kong’s Tree House (71424) – Kids team up with Donkey Kong™ in the woods to give away bananas and play the drum with this colorful LEGO® Super Mario™ expansion set

– 2 LEGO® Super Mario ™ characters from the Donkey Kong ™ universe: Donkey Kong and Cranky Kong

– AUTHENTIC DETAILS – Explore the treehouse with its buildable TV, radio and secret compartment, nap in the hammock, drop a banana off a palm tree, “play” the conga drums and more

– Friendship Game – Ride on Donkey Kong’s back with LEGO® Mario™, LEGO® Luigi™ or LEGO® Peach™ (figures not included), ‘give’ Donkey Kong™ a banana and visit Cranky Kong a few times to get a bonus

– GIFT FOR AGES 8 AND UP – This 555-piece set makes a fun birthday or holiday gift for kids who own the LEGO® Super Mario™ Starter Course (71360, 71387, or 71403), a must-have for interactive play

– Rebuild and collect – Measuring over 7.5” (19cm) high, 18” (46cm) wide and 6.5” (17cm) deep in its basic configuration, this modular set combines with other LEGO® Super Mario™ playsets

– Digital Help – Download the LEGO® Super Mario™ app for building instructions, inspiration and more. For a list of compatible Android and iOS devices, visit LEGO.com/devicecheck

– Encourage kids’ creativity – Designed for individual or social play, LEGO® Super Mario™ collectible toys provide coin-collecting fun and limitless creative challenges through expansion and rebuilding

– Premium Quality – LEGO® building blocks meet stringent industry quality standards, ensuring they connect simply and firmly for sturdy structures

– Safety is a priority – LEGO® components are dropped, heated, crushed, rolled and analyzed to ensure they comply with stringent global safety standards

As we’ve seen with previous expansions in the collection, none of these sets include any of the interactive characters like Mario, Luigi, or Peach, and you’ll need to combine them with one of the starter sets in order to use them like a Mario course.

Will you go bananas for these new combos? Swing to the comments and let us know.

