The Chromecast with Google TV 4K update is rolling out to the October 2022 patch

the first After Android 12 update It’s rolling out to Chromecast with Google TV 4K today and brings devices to the October 2022 security patch level.

STTE.220920.015.A1 is a 148MB update with the October 2022 Android security patch level and “other bug fixes and performance improvements,” the standard line included in Release notes. The Android 12 update from last month brought the Chromecast with Google TV to July 2022 and came in at 722MB.

After the big update from Android 10 to 12, users have noticed various performance bugs and we hope today’s release will address these issues. For example, I had to re-pair the Chromecast Voice Remote after the October update, while others experienced UI lag. The six-week release schedule somewhat suggests a bug fix. We have not yet seen any reports of an update to the HD model.

This Chromecast with Google TV 4K update follows the availability of new firmware For older Cast-enabled devices, including the first generation and third generation Chromecast. There has also been an update to the Cast for Android TV component.

To download the Android 12 update to your Chromecast with Google TV 4K, tap your profile avatar in the upper-right corner > Settings > System > About > System update. It’s widely available this evening.

