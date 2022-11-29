November 29, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Chromecast with Google TV 4K update is rolling out to the October 2022 patch

The Chromecast with Google TV 4K update is rolling out to the October 2022 patch

Len Houle November 29, 2022 1 min read

the first After Android 12 update It’s rolling out to Chromecast with Google TV 4K today and brings devices to the October 2022 security patch level.

STTE.220920.015.A1 is a 148MB update with the October 2022 Android security patch level and “other bug fixes and performance improvements,” the standard line included in Release notes. The Android 12 update from last month brought the Chromecast with Google TV to July 2022 and came in at 722MB.

After the big update from Android 10 to 12, users have noticed various performance bugs and we hope today’s release will address these issues. For example, I had to re-pair the Chromecast Voice Remote after the October update, while others experienced UI lag. The six-week release schedule somewhat suggests a bug fix. We have not yet seen any reports of an update to the HD model.

This Chromecast with Google TV 4K update follows the availability of new firmware For older Cast-enabled devices, including the first generation and third generation Chromecast. There has also been an update to the Cast for Android TV component.

To download the Android 12 update to your Chromecast with Google TV 4K, tap your profile avatar in the upper-right corner > Settings > System > About > System update. It’s widely available this evening.

More on Chromecast:

FTC: We use affiliate links to earn income. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

See also  Samsung Unpacked live blog: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Cyber ​​Monday deal: $900 off the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor

November 29, 2022 Len Houle
3 min read

Nintendo Switch Cyber ​​Monday 2022 deals: $30 off Switch OLED, gaming super cheap

November 28, 2022 Len Houle
3 min read

Buy an Apple iPhone 14, get a $300 Walmart gift card with this Cyber ​​Monday deal

November 28, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

3 min read

Dwayne Johnson bought Snickers Bars at the Hawaii 7-Eleven location to make up for previous shoplifting

November 29, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

What is the best design for a splash-free urinal? Physics has the answer now

November 29, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

USC, Michigan moves on to the playoff

November 29, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

The Chromecast with Google TV 4K update is rolling out to the October 2022 patch

November 29, 2022 Len Houle